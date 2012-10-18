Lions show big boys no respect

CAPE TOWN — There is a peculiar magic to unfancied sides that strike upon a winning formula. An underdog spirit that speaks of a whole greater than the sum of its parts, it bubbles to the surface in spontaneous displays of joie de vivre when the big boys are taken down a notch.

Trinidad and Tobago displayed such sparkle in their run to the final of the inaugural Champions League in 2009. And this year the Lions appear infused with the same spirit after inspired wins against two box-office Indian Premier League (IPL) sides — Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

In successive games, the Lions squad watched as their batsmen overcame star-studded opposition attacks. Both times, they lined up at the boundary’s edge as the match reached its denouement, charging onto the field to embrace their team-mates once victory was sealed. Their success has been surprising only to those outside a Lions camp suffused with steel and self-belief.

"We always knew that we could be in a position like this," Lions captain Alviro Petersen said.

The Lions are aware of the danger of getting ahead of themselves with only half the job done in this tournament, and Petersen insisted that, while it is important to enjoy success, they would soon switch their focus to the game against the Sydney Sixers today.

"Being on an emotional high, like we’ve been against Mumbai Indians, it was important to get off our high horse and just start focusing on Chennai," he said.

Neil McKenzie and Quinton de Kock guided the Lions home against Mumbai with an unbroken 121-run partnership. This time around, Gulam Bodi powered their chase.

One of the chief architects of their victories has been the fittingly unassuming Aaron Phangiso.

Phangiso has three wickets at 11.33 in the tournament so far, and has reluctantly given away runs at just 4.25 to the over. Born in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, Phangiso played under-19 cricket for South Africa before his first-class debut eight years ago. With a few more plucky performances, characteristic of the team he plays for, Phangiso could well be helping to write a significant slice of cricketing history in the weeks to come.

