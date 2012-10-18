Bulls are also dangerous, warns captain

BLUE Bulls captain Dewald Potgieter declared on Wednesday that his team were as dangerous as the Sharks going into Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinal in Durban, and said the fact that they had been playing "finals rugby" for the past five weeks could count in their favour.

In a dramatic change of fortunes, the Bulls clawed their way off the foot of the log table to secure a semifinal berth, but while most fans would label them the underdogs going into Saturday’s clash, Potgieter was confident they could be victorious if they played to their potential. He acknowledged, however, that this would require a strong start to the clash and a solid 80-minute performance.

A surprise win for the Bulls would not only hand the Sharks their first home defeat of the season, it would also rate among the most spectacular comebacks in the competition.

Said Potgieter: "The Sharks have been one of the more successful sides in recent seasons. They’ve had a pretty good series and they carried a lot of momentum from Super Rugby into the Currie Cup. Over and above that, the last time we beat them in Durban was in 2006, so we have to be at our best to win … but just as they are a dangerous team, so are we. The important thing is that we are mentally prepared for the challenge when we take to the field."

As expected, Potgieter drew a lot of confidence from their rough road to the playoffs and the vast experience of their Springbok players as they look to secure their first final berth since 2009.

"We have a lot of experience in finals rugby, but we also pushed through to the play-offs despite being under immense pressure in the last few weeks, so that could put us in a good position.

"This week we face a different type of pressure, but I will always be confident ahead of any play-off match we participate in because I believe it brings the best out of our players," Potgieter said.

Blue Bulls coach Pine Pienaar opted against naming Bok scrumhalf Francois Hougaard and hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle in his starting 15, and named an unchanged squad from their clash against the Lions, with Jano Vermaak and Willie Wepener starting as scrumhalf and hooker, respectively.

"We wanted to maintain the synergy from the Lions game, but also take a step forward from last week’s performance, so we decided to name the same match 22," Pienaar said.

"It doesn’t matter who starts and who comes off the bench, a victory will require a 22-man effort."

He said Hougaard’s versatility and his fantastic play-making skills would be handy off the bench, while he hoped Ralepelle and props Frik Kirsten and Dean Greyling would be able to lift the tempo among the forwards in the second half.

In Cape Town, Western Province were dealt another big blow ahead of their semifinal against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, with Bok captain Jean de Villiers being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

His injury comes shortly after news of Bok lock Andries Bekker (toe) and hooker Tiaan Liebenberg (back) being ruled out of the clash.

In total, Coetzee made four changes to his starting team that beat the Cheetahs, with Bok back Gio Aplon replacing Joe Pietersen at fullback in a tactical switch, while centre Marcel Brache, lock De Kock Steenkamp and hooker Scarra Ntubeni replace the injured Boks.

BLUE BULLS SQUAD

Zane Kirchner; Akona Ndungane, JJ Engelbrecht, Francois Venter, Bjorn Basson; Morné Steyn, Jano Vermaak; Arno Botha, Jacques Potgieter, Dewald Potgieter (capt); Juandré Kruger, Flip van der Merwe; Werner Kruger, Willie Wepener, Morné Mellett.

Replacements: Chiliboy Ralepelle, Frik Kirsten, Wilhelm Steenkamp, CJ Stander, Francois Hougaard, Louis Fouché, Dean Greyling.

WESTERN PROVINCE SQUAD

Gio Aplon; Gerhard van den Heever, Juan de Jongh, Marcel Brache, Bryan Habana; Demetri Catrakilis, Nic Groom; Duane Vermeulen, Don Armand, Deon Fourie (capt); De Kock Steenkamp, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Scarra Ntubeni, Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: Deon Carstens, Brok Harris, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Jebb Sinclair, Louis Schreuder, Damian de Allende, Joe Pietersen.