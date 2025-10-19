Rookie Warwick Purchase claims maiden Sunshine Tour win at Glendower

Warwick Purchase with his caddie Charley Msiza. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/TYRONE WINFIELD
Sunshine Tour rookie Warwick Purchase withstood a few final-round challenges on his way to a maiden victory in the Fortress Invitational at Glendower Golf Club on Sunday.
Purchase, who held a three-shot lead going into the final round, had to endure a strong charge from the experienced Kyle Barker and a weather delay before closing with a 70 for victory on 19 under par.
Barker signed for a 69 to finish tied second with Fortress rookie of the year leader Mexico’s Luis Carrera (65) on 17 under par.
“I’m so happy to get the job done today. There were a couple of doubts going into the back nine, and I had a bit of a tricky finish coming in,” said an emotional Purchase.
“I’m really proud of myself. I fought hard and dug deep. Right now, I’m a bit overwhelmed, but I’m so overjoyed. I’ve had a tough time the past few months on the golf course, so to go on and do it this week, it’s awesome.”
Purchase came into this week’s tournament having missed the cut in his previous four events on the Sunshine Tour and admitted it felt incredibly rewarding to finally break through with a maiden victory.
“Right now, it means absolutely everything to me. It’s obviously a goal and something I have been working towards. That’s why we practise every day and why we get up every morning. I’m really happy,” Purchase said.
With his victory, Purchase moves into second place behind Carrera on the Fortress rookie of the year standings.
Another strong finish by Carrera sees him climb into third place on the Sunshine Tour’s Order of Merit.
Tyrone Ryan closed with a 68 to take fourth place on 16 under par.
