Mustapha Cassiem scored a hat-trick against Egypt as SA qualified for the Hockey World Cup at the weekend. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
There was much celebration as the SA men’s and women’s hockey teams qualified for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup at the weekend.
The men produced a performance for the ages to defeat Egypt 5-1 in the final of the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt, claiming their eighth continental title to book a place at the World Cup. A hat-trick by Mustapha Cassiem and strikes from Nic Spooner and Calvin Davis were on target for SA.
The women’s team reaffirmed their continental dominance with a 4-0 victory over Ghana in their final in Ismailia, claiming their eighth consecutive title and a berth at the World Cup.
Jean-Leigh du Toit (2), Kayla de Waal and Hannah Pearce were the scorers.
Joy as SA hockey men and women seal World Cup qualification
Women’s team secures eighth title with decisive win over Ghana
There was much celebration as the SA men’s and women’s hockey teams qualified for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup at the weekend.
The men produced a performance for the ages to defeat Egypt 5-1 in the final of the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt, claiming their eighth continental title to book a place at the World Cup. A hat-trick by Mustapha Cassiem and strikes from Nic Spooner and Calvin Davis were on target for SA.
The women’s team reaffirmed their continental dominance with a 4-0 victory over Ghana in their final in Ismailia, claiming their eighth consecutive title and a berth at the World Cup.
Jean-Leigh du Toit (2), Kayla de Waal and Hannah Pearce were the scorers.
SA Hockey Association
ALSO READ:
High winds force cancellation of Cape Town Marathon
KEVIN MCCALLUM: The King of Soccer bows to Little Hands
Back to where it all began for Van der Merwe
MARK ETHERIDGE: So good they couldn’t ignore her
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.