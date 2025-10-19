Sport / Other Sport

Joy as SA hockey men and women seal World Cup qualification

Women’s team secures eighth title with decisive win over Ghana

19 October 2025 - 18:59
Mustapha Cassiem scored a hat-trick against Egypt as SA qualified for the Hockey World Cup at the weekend. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
There was much celebration as the SA men’s and women’s hockey teams qualified for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup at the weekend.

The men produced a performance for the ages to defeat Egypt 5-1 in the final of the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt, claiming their eighth continental title to book a place at the World Cup. A hat-trick by Mustapha Cassiem and strikes from Nic Spooner and Calvin Davis were on target for SA.

The women’s team reaffirmed their continental dominance with a 4-0 victory over Ghana in their final in Ismailia, claiming their eighth consecutive title and a berth at the World Cup.

Jean-Leigh du Toit (2), Kayla de Waal and Hannah Pearce were the scorers.

SA Hockey Association

