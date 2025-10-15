Sport / Other Sport

Back to where it all began for Van der Merwe

Altin van der Merwe returns to the Fortress Invitational as a new dad chasing his first Sunshine Tour title

15 October 2025 - 15:24
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Altin van der Merwe returns to the course where he made his debut as a professional. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR
Altin van der Merwe returns to the course where he made his debut as a professional. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR

Altin van der Merwe is back where it all began for him in this week’s Fortress Invitational, and at a time in his life which represents a new beginning as well. 

Van der Merwe tees it up in Thursday’s first round of this Sunshine Tour event at Glendower Golf Club with fond memories of this being the first professional tournament he played in while still an amateur in 2023.

And this week he tees it up with another first in his mind, namely his first tournament as a father following the recent birth of his daughter. 

“My spirits are high, and golf is not the only thing that matters anymore,” said Van der Merwe, who has been playing exceptional golf over the past few weeks with finishes of fourth and second that have carried him into 10th place on The Courier Guy Order of Merit. 

“The last two tournaments were nice. In both I was in contention and had a chance to win. I just went back to an old swing thought, and it’s worked for me,” he said. 

In 2023 Van der Merwe was invited to compete in the Fortress Invitational as an amateur and finished tied for 30th. He admits he returns this week feeling a lot more relaxed and confident about his chances as he continues to push for a maiden title on the Sunshine Tour. 

“I was so nervous that week as an amateur, and yet I did well. I’m a lot more relaxed now. It’s strange because Glendower is not a course that really suits me, but I’ve learnt how to play it. But also, with the birth of my daughter, I feel like whether it goes well or not on the golf course, when I’m finished playing, it’s over, and I don’t worry about it until the next round.” 

There is a definite sense of Van der Merwe coming full circle this week, with him also having won the Fortress Rookie of the Year title in the 2024/25 season.

Now in his second season on the Sunshine Tour, Van der Merwe has already had three top fives this season and is hitting impressive form, with the main co-sanctioned tournaments with the DP World Tour and HotelPlanner Tour still to come in the summer.

 “It’s been going well, and if it can continue, it would be great,” he said.

Fisk storms to maiden PGA Tour win with birdie blitz finish

Rookie fires closing 64 to overtake SA’s Garrick Higgo and claim Sanderson Farms title in emotional victory
Sport
1 week ago

MacIntyre’s magic fortnight ends in Dunhill Links triumph

Robert MacIntyre storms to 18-under victory at St Andrews to end Scotland’s 19-year wait for a home champion
Sport
1 week ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: ‘Ruder Cup’ toxicity added to drama, but golf should not be that ugly

It was the best sport on TV you will see this year, but Americans don’t like losing so they tuned out and switched off
Sport
1 week ago

Luke Donald hailed as Europe’s ‘greatest’ Ryder Cup captain

Tyrrell Hatton secures half-point needed for Europe to hold off furious US charge to lift trophy.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Muthusamy spins SA back into the contest in Lahore
Sport / Cricket
2.
Bulls and Sharks coaches make no excuses for ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Bafana rise in Mbombela to seal World Cup return ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Proteas chasing history in Lahore cauldron
Sport / Cricket
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas cling to hope on crumbling ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Tiger Woods’ back surgery casts doubt on future comeback

Sport / Other Sport

VW’s Plant Kariega celebrates 3-million vehicles built for SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.