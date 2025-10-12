Kiplimo storms to commanding victory in Chicago Marathon

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda wins the Chicago Marathon, at Grant Park in Chicago, the US. Picture: Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images
New York — Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo won the Chicago Marathon in dominant fashion on Sunday, breaking the tape in two hours, two minutes and 23 seconds in his second race over the distance.
The half-marathon world record holder crossed the finish line one minute and 31 seconds ahead of Amos Kipruto of Kenya, while Kenyan Alex Masai was third in 2:04:37.
Alex Masai of Kenya, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and Amos Kipruto of Kenya after finishing the Chicago Marathon at Grant Park. Picture: Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images
Kiplimo, who finished second in his marathon debut in London this year, broke away by the 30km mark and had built a nearly one-minute cushion with 8km to go.
He peeked over his shoulder a few times during the last kilometre of the race but had nothing to worry about as he jogged through the final straight all by himself and sat down in sheer exhaustion a few metres after the finish.
