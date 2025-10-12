Sport / Other Sport

Kiplimo storms to commanding victory in Chicago Marathon

Ugandan star clocks 2:02:23 to win by more than a minute after breaking away from the field with 12km to go

12 October 2025 - 21:30
by AMY TENNERY
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda wins the Chicago Marathon, at Grant Park in Chicago, the US. Picture: Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images
Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda wins the Chicago Marathon, at Grant Park in Chicago, the US. Picture: Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

New York — Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo won the Chicago Marathon in dominant fashion on Sunday, breaking the tape in two hours, two minutes and 23 seconds in his second race over the distance.

The half-marathon world record holder crossed the finish line one minute and 31 seconds ahead of Amos Kipruto of Kenya, while Kenyan Alex Masai was third in 2:04:37.

Alex Masai of Kenya, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and Amos Kipruto of Kenya after finishing the Chicago Marathon at Grant Park. Picture: Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images
Alex Masai of Kenya, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and Amos Kipruto of Kenya after finishing the Chicago Marathon at Grant Park. Picture: Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

Kiplimo, who finished second in his marathon debut in London this year, broke away by the 30km mark and had built a nearly one-minute cushion with 8km to go.

He peeked over his shoulder a few times during the last kilometre of the race but had nothing to worry about as he jogged through the final straight all by himself and sat down in sheer exhaustion a few metres after the finish.

Reuters

Kipchoge chases his final marathon star in New York

Double Olympic champion aims to complete his six-major legacy — and prove 40 is no barrier to greatness
Sport
3 days ago

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe wins three Berlin marathons in a row

Kenyan continues his golden year after debut in Valencia but fails with record bid
Sport
3 weeks ago

Organisers vow safety of Soweto Marathon runners

Power struggle over the race continues as marathon rescheduled a day earlier to November 29
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: So good they couldn’t ignore her
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Rizwan and Salman steady Pakistan as Proteas rue ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rassie says building squad depth let Springboks ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: We’ve been here before: rugby ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
I don’t blame him: Bafana coach Broos on ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.