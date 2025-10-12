Sport / Other Sport

Gauff gets the better of Pegula to win Wuhan Open title

French Open champion defeats fellow American 6-4 7-5

12 October 2025 - 17:35
by SHIFA JAHAN
Coco Gauff of the US celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Jessica Pegula of the US. Picture: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Bengaluru — French Open champion Coco Gauff captured her third WTA 1000 title and first in Wuhan after rallying from two breaks down in the second set to defeat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4 7-5 in Sunday’s final.

Gauff, who was making only her second appearance at the Wuhan Open after reaching the semifinals in 2024, trailed 0-3 in the second set but clawed her way back, reducing the deficit to 3-5 before winning four straight games to seal victory in straight sets.

The win adds to her WTA 1000 triumphs in Cincinnati (2023) and Beijing (2024) and marks her third final at this level in 2025 after runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

Coco Gauff celebrates her victory over Jessica Pegula. Picture: REUTERS
World No 3 Gauff, also a former US Open champion, is the second American to win the Wuhan title since Venus Williams in 2015.

At the same time Monegasque Valentin Vacherot completed a fairy-tale run at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, rallying from a set down to defeat his cousin, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6 6-3 6-3 in the final and secure his first ATP 1000 title.

The 26-year-old, ranked 204 at the start of the tournament, fired eight aces and 12 winners during the 2hr 14min contest. He became the first player from Monaco to win an ATP singles title.

The victorious Vacherot was overwhelmed with emotion before sharing a heartfelt embrace with  Rinderknech.

Vacherot’s remarkable run means he will break into the ATP top 100 for the first time, while Rinderknech, ranked 54th, is set to rise into the top 40 when the latest rankings are released on Monday.

Reuters

