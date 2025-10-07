ATP mulls heat policy after string of retirements in Shanghai sauna

World No 2 men's tennis plear battles with cramp before retiring from his round of 32 match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor at the Shanghai Masters. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru - The governing body of men’s tennis could consider a formal heat rule after a string of retirements at the Shanghai Masters this week blew the draw wide open as top players wilted under soaring temperatures and punishing humidity.
World No 2 Jannik Sinner’s title defence ended in agony on Sunday when the Italian struggled to walk due to cramp in his right thigh before he retired in the deciding set of his third-round clash with Tallon Griekspoor.
Novak Djokovic vomited during his encounter with Yannick Hanfmann while Holger Rune was heard asking an official during a medical timeout in his meeting with Ugo Humbert if players had to “die on court” amid the heat and humidity.
“It’s the same for every player out on the court, but it’s brutal,” Djokovic said after he battled to victory.
“It’s brutal when you have over 80% of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they’re playing during the day with the heat, with sun, it’s even more brutal.”
Other players, including Casper Ruud, Tomas Machac, David Goffin, Terrence Atmane, Hamad Medjedovic and Wu Yibing, were unable to pull through and retired mid-match due to illness or injury in the early rounds.
The temperature was at around 30°C throughout the opening rounds with the humidity above 80% at times.
The need for a formal ATP heat rule first occurred in August in Cincinnati when Arthur Rinderknech collapsed on court during a match in sweltering conditions before handing Felix Auger-Aliassime the victory.
Under ATP regulations, decisions on the suspension of play due to adverse weather conditions — including extreme heat — lie with an on-site ATP supervisor who co-ordinates with medical teams at the venue as well as local authorities.
“In parallel, the ATP medical services team implements several measures in cases of extreme heat, to help protect player health during competition,” the governing body said in an email.
However, the elite body said it was open to change. “This remains under review and additional measures including the implementation of an official heat policy are being evaluated in consultation with players, tournaments, and medical experts,” it added.
Several professional sports including soccer, Formula One and cycling have implemented formal policies to deal with extreme weather.
The ATP does not have to look beyond tennis for a framework, with the Grand Slams and the women’s WTA formally implementing rules that allow for extended breaks and match suspensions.
