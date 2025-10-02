Potgieter has ‘everything’ to win Majors, says Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen, second from left, and Aldrich Potgieter, far right, get in some practice ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Louis Oosthuizen believes Aldrich Potgieter has everything he needs to win golf’s Majors and says he is excited to see how the career of a young star who was a member of his junior academy continues to develop on the world stage.
Oosthuizen and Potgieter are part of a healthy SA contingent competing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews in Scotland, which got under way on Thursday.
And speaking at the Old Course this week, Oosthuizen gave a resounding endorsement of Potgieter’s potential.
“The good thing is he’s got everything in the game to compete in and win Majors. So it’s just a matter of finding the way that’s the best for him to do it,” said the 2010 Open champion.
This week is somewhat of a reunion for the two golfers — Potgieter joined Oosthuizen’s Louis57 Junior Academy (now rebranded as the Stinger GC Academy) as a teenager when he returned to SA from Australia.
“The first thing I noticed about Aldrich when he joined my academy is how level-headed he was. He was just a super nice young kid. And of course an unbelievable talent. The length he hit it was just amazing as a 16- or 17-year-old when he got to the academy. I could immediately see he had huge potential.”
It wasn’t long afterwards that Potgieter became the second youngest winner of The Amateur at the age of 17 in 2022. In 2024 he became the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history at the age of 19 years, four months and 11 days with his triumph in The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
This year he made further history when he became the youngest SA winner on the PGA Tour with his victory in the Rocket Classic.
“Everyone is going to put pressure on him,” said Oosthuizen. “Everyone always wants someone like that to immediately come through and be a superstar, but it will take time, especially in the Majors, to find the way for him to play those. He’s just got to go through the learning curve.
“The young guys coming through now play the game so differently to the way I grew up playing it. Everything now is big drives. It’s difficult to compare him to anybody else. He’s definitely got such good control of his game and he has the ability to hit a two-iron past most golfers’ hitting driver. That gives him such a huge advantage. It will be very interesting to see how he moulds his game into being the best version of himself.”
Potgieter said Oosthuizen’s single biggest piece of advice to him has been to just trust his own process.
“I think you have to go through some mistakes yourself to learn from it, and that’s the biggest thing. I had a really good year on the PGA Tour this year but I had to make a lot of mistakes. I missed a lot of cuts,” he said.
“There’s a lot to learn with building a team and putting the right people around you. That was the biggest key for me that I had to learn from the start. But Louis has been really good to me, and I always have his number to ask for advice, which is awesome.”
