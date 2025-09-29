Luke Donald hailed as Europe’s ‘greatest’ Ryder Cup captain
Tyrrell Hatton secures half-point needed for Europe to hold off furious US charge to lift trophy
Farmingdale - Luke Donald survived what he called the most stressful 12 hours of his life to steer Europe to a rare away win at the Ryder Cup and their second straight title at Bethpage Black on Sunday, earning universal acclaim from fans and players.
The team in blue and gold led by a historic 11½ to 4½ margin through the first two days and held off a furious American fightback in the Sunday singles to win 15-13 on Long Island.
“He’s the greatest captain I think that’s ever lived,” said Irishman Shane Lowry, who ensured Europe would retain the trophy by halving his match with American Russell Henley.
“He’s the most amazing man in the world.”
Former world No 1 Donald, an Englishman, said continuity factored into their success, as he and all but one of the members from the winning 2023 team returned in 2025.
“I was just fortunate to have a team that knew me and trusted me. That’s all I’ve ever tried to do, is just be the best prepared I can be,” said Donald, the first European captain to win back-to-back since Tony Jacklin in 1985 and 1987.
SHANE LOWRY COMES UP CLUTCH TO RETAIN THE RYDER CUP! #TeamEurope | #OurTimeOurPlace pic.twitter.com/Q6LKpWr0aQ— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2025
Asked how he would feel about two more years at the helm, with the competition set for Adare, Ireland, in 2027, he responded: “I’m going to enjoy tonight first.”
The tournament opened on Friday with the spotlight on US President Donald Trump in a much-anticipated visit to Bethpage Black.
But the headlines quickly steered to another Donald — Luke — as his team became the first to lead by more than 11 points heading into the final session since the Ryder Cup adopted the 28-point format in 1979.
“He’s the best European Ryder Cup captain of all time, Luke Donald,” said US captain Keegan Bradley.
Donald’s tenure started inauspiciously, as he replaced Henrik Stenson for the 2023 competition after the Swede joined LIV Golf and was relieved of his duties.
The best shots from Ryder Cup Sunday at Bethpage Black. #BringOutYourBest | @SAP pic.twitter.com/yeuKqbklwa— Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 29, 2025
But Europe’s 16½–11½ win in Rome had players chanting “two more years” and Donald answered the call to what some considered a fool’s errand, with Ryder Cup home teams historically enjoying a huge advantage.
The choice to keep him on for 2025 was met with broad approval, as he became the first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher coached his third in a row in 1995.
“A big part of my captaincy is to create an environment where these guys are having the best weeks of their lives, honestly. We’ll always remember this. We’ll always go down in history,” Donald said.
“Future generations will talk about this team tonight.”
I said to my caddie walking down 18, ‘I’ve got an opportunity to do the greatest thing I’ve ever done today,’ and I did it. And I’m very proud of myselfShane Lowry
What looked certain to be a comfortable Europe win unexpectedly turned into a thrilling finale on Sunday as they withstood a ferocious challenge from the US to capture golf’s biggest team prize in a nail-biting 15-13 victory.
Europe, a close-knit team that had done everything right for two days, needed two points from the 11 singles matches that were played to retain the Ryder Cup, but the US made them sweat it out until the bitter end.
“It’s got to be the most stressful 12 hours of my life,” Donald said. “We knew they’d be tough, we didn’t think they’d be this tough.”
It wasn’t until the eighth match of the day that Ireland’s Shane Lowry drained a six-foot birdie at the last to tie Russell Henley, getting Europe to 14 points on the week and guaranteeing they would retain the Ryder Cup they won two years ago in Rome.
“I said to my caddie walking down 18, ‘I’ve got an opportunity to do the greatest thing I’ve ever done today,’ and I did it. And I’m very proud of myself,” said Lowry.
Then it was Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, in the penultimate match, who secured the outright victory with a half-point from his battle with Collin Morikawa that put Europe at the 14½ points needed to win the Ryder Cup.
“It’s been one of the hardest days I’ve ever experienced on a golf course,” Hatton said after the closest Ryder Cup since the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012 when Europe staged a remarkable final-day comeback.
“It was to be expected, they’re amazing players — selfishly I was hoping it wouldn’t have to come down to me.”
Europe have now won 11 of the past 15 Ryder Cups dating back to 1995 and their latest triumph marks the fifth time they have won on foreign soil.
The Americans, who even had US President Donald Trump on hand to offer support on Friday, failed to put up a fight over the first two days of the event while rowdy home fans launched all manner of verbal abuse at the Europeans.
Despite the hostile conditions, Europe produced remarkable shotmaking and clutch putting through the foursomes and fourball sessions, all while displaying a level of camaraderie and intensity the US side could only dream of.
Reuters