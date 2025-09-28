Tadej Pogacar defends rainbow jersey with win in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning the men's elite road race world title. Picture: REUTERS
Kigali - Tadej Pogacar lit up Kigali’s climbs with a trademark long-range attack to claim a second consecutive men's road race world title on Sunday, an air of inevitability surrounding the event as the Slovenian cemented his legacy among cycling’s all-time greats.
He triumphed as the championships were staged in Africa for the first time, with hundreds of thousands cheering from the roadside.
Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who won the individual time trial title for the third year in a row last Sunday, finished second, 1min 28sec off the pace, with Ireland’s Ben Healy taking third place, another 48sec further back.
It was Ireland’s first podium finish in the event since Sean Kelly also claimed the bronze medal in 1989.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning the Men's Elite Road Race with second placed Belgium's Remco Evenepoel and third placed Ireland's Ben Healy in Kigali, Rwanda, September 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
Pogacar, whose grimace turned into a smile in the final lap, is only the second rider in the past two decades to successfully defend the rainbow jersey, after Slovakia’s Peter Sagan who won three in a row in 2015-17.
When Pogacar surged on Mount Kigali with 104km remaining, throwing caution to the wind, the script felt familiar.
Only his UAE-XRG brand teammates Juan Ayuso of Spain and Mexico’s Isaac Del Toro could initially follow but Ayuso soon cracked and Del Toro was cast adrift 67km from the line, left to watch as Pogacar disappeared up the road for another memorable solo triumph.
The 267.5km race marked a historic staging of the championships in Rwanda’s hilly capital, with the punishing circuit, peppered with cobbles, producing relentless climbing.
Evenepoel initially showed frustration as he waited for a bike change after being distanced but he soon regrouped to lead the chase in a group that hovered around 1min behind Pogacar but never managed to close the gap.
The victory capped a glittering 2025 season for Pogacar.
The 27-year-old claimed a fourth Tour de France crown in July, dominating Jonas Vingegaard, and added spring classics triumphs at Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege–Bastogne–Liege.
With two Monument titles already this year, Pogacar further cemented his versatility across one-day and stage races.
Another Monument one-day race awaits when he lines up at the Giro di Lombardia in October.
