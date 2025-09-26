MARK ETHERIDGE: Fighting spirit gets Timothy Meuwsen on top

Timothy Meuwsen ready for action. Picture: SUPPLIED
In the early 2000s a popular feel-good film, Faith Like Potatoes, did the rounds in SA. For a young man named Timothy Meuwsen that title could easily read Faith Like Judokas.
Current 80kg and 90kg national champion as well as the proud holder of two gold medals at two African Opens, Meuwsen has literally had to fight for life from his birth.
“I was born in Hammanskraal, was adopted very early and spent my early years in Johannesburg, Magaliesberg and Rustenburg before ending up at Tukkies where I am now,” says Meuwsen.
“My older brother Jonathan was a miracle in itself as my adoptive parents Angela [originally from Zimbabwe] and Berry [from the Netherlands] apparently had about a 10% chance of conceiving.”
Says Angela: “Tim’s mom was a counsellor and his father was a paramedic who had been killed during a hijacking, but the mom was unable to support Tim and her mother and family and decided the best option was to surrender her child for adoption to give him a better chance in life.”
Tim is black, his parents are white, during his early years there were tough times, racism was real, he was the only kid in his primary school with no shoes, but relentless faith kept the family together. Says Angela: “We called him Timothy as it means ‘Honour God’ and we kept his birth name as his second name, Onkgopole, as it means ‘Remember Me’, as we want to support him if ever he wants to go back to find out more about his birth family.”
Timothy Meuwsen gets to grips with an opponent at the 2025 national ranking and trials at Wits. Picture: JOEL STEAD
Meuwsen, who turned 23 in July, admits to being a difficult child.
“I gave my parents a lot of stress [and] anger, I don’t even know why. The whole race thing really confused me early on. My parents gave their absolute all for me but I didn’t want people to judge me for having white parents. I even asked my dad to drop me some distance from school. Thinking back, it was really awful but when I got to an age where I could finally rationalise, I apologised to them, and can only imagine what I put them through.”
But he says they’re truly a “rainbow nation family” and he credits sport and faith for finding peace in his heart.
He’s one of those rare souls to whom sport comes naturally. He represented the North West in golf and archery at junior level and made the first rugby team at Bergsig Academy in Rustenburg but it was judo that was always his first love, since grade 3.
“My first coach was the late sensei Taan Esterhuizen. He sparked the flame within me but it was sensei Cathy Niemann at Rustenburg Judo Academy who took that flame and turned it into an Olympic flame dream.”
Going to Tuks on a sports bursary and being able to train with some of the country’s top judoka was a dream come true for Meuwsen who went from training twice a week to twice a day six days a week.
“My knees feel like an 85-year-old’s knees but that’s part of the sacrifice.”
And sacrifices have been a lifetime thing. His adoptive parents run a nonprofit day care centre in Rustenburg so there’s little income for the family.
Thankfully his dad still has Dutch connections through his ministry work and they make invaluable contributions to helping keep his 2028 and 2032 Olympic dreams alive. Meuwsen also coaches gymnastics a few days a week to help put food on the table.
In 2022 his first international competition was African junior championships in Kenya where he fought his way through the repechage to win bronze, his first international medal.
“This year I won gold in two divisions at SA champs as well as at the African Open in Tshwane but how I get to some of these competitions I have no idea — but my faith is unwavering.”
Like so many SA sports outside the big three (soccer, rugby, cricket) it’s a rat race for our judoka.
“We’re constantly playing catch-up and have lost so many super-talented judoka due to us not being competitive due to lack of experience, funding [and] competitions.”
But Meuwsen wouldn’t change his life story for anything. “I’ve had such an amazing journey so far … some evenings I sit back thinking about the opportunities I’ve had and how sport has moulded me into the person that I am.
“I sit here with an old phone. I still walk to training but my hardships have made me understand myself more.”
His road gets no easier though. Despite having improved his global ranking from the 400s to 63, the path to the Olympics is a rocky one.
“Getting to the Olympics one can make the top 20 in the world and get direct qualification or else the continental qualification, but [it is] hard but certainly doable.”
He missed out on national umbrella body Sascoc’s Opex programmes, which provide valuable funding, with SA’s Italy-based African champion Jasmine Martin getting the slot.
But the judo family look after their own: “Jasmine has graciously offered to ‘take care of me’ while I’m on my trip to Italy in November for the European Open.”
Meanwhile he continues to fight the good fight and has sent out heaps of sponsorship proposals to corporates trying to get that desperately needed funding that will not only help him to realise his dreams but also the generations after him.
If ever those often faceless national and international corporations want to put their money where their mouths are and invest in a true rainbow child of Africa, Meuwsen is their man.
But moms know best. Angela concludes: “From the beginning I knew Timothy didn’t belong to us; he belonged to the world. Watching him grow up as he met new people and families he became part of their families. We’re a home base for a world child who belongs to everyone.
“He’s never once complained … he just got down to business. I’m really praying that this is his time and that doors are going to open and everyone can see what this young man has really got.”
MARK ETHERIDGE: Fighting spirit gets Timothy Meuwsen on top
SA 80kg and 90kg judo champion has had to battle adversity to become holder of two African Opens gold medals
In the early 2000s a popular feel-good film, Faith Like Potatoes, did the rounds in SA. For a young man named Timothy Meuwsen that title could easily read Faith Like Judokas.
Current 80kg and 90kg national champion as well as the proud holder of two gold medals at two African Opens, Meuwsen has literally had to fight for life from his birth.
“I was born in Hammanskraal, was adopted very early and spent my early years in Johannesburg, Magaliesberg and Rustenburg before ending up at Tukkies where I am now,” says Meuwsen.
“My older brother Jonathan was a miracle in itself as my adoptive parents Angela [originally from Zimbabwe] and Berry [from the Netherlands] apparently had about a 10% chance of conceiving.”
Says Angela: “Tim’s mom was a counsellor and his father was a paramedic who had been killed during a hijacking, but the mom was unable to support Tim and her mother and family and decided the best option was to surrender her child for adoption to give him a better chance in life.”
Tim is black, his parents are white, during his early years there were tough times, racism was real, he was the only kid in his primary school with no shoes, but relentless faith kept the family together. Says Angela: “We called him Timothy as it means ‘Honour God’ and we kept his birth name as his second name, Onkgopole, as it means ‘Remember Me’, as we want to support him if ever he wants to go back to find out more about his birth family.”
Meuwsen, who turned 23 in July, admits to being a difficult child.
“I gave my parents a lot of stress [and] anger, I don’t even know why. The whole race thing really confused me early on. My parents gave their absolute all for me but I didn’t want people to judge me for having white parents. I even asked my dad to drop me some distance from school. Thinking back, it was really awful but when I got to an age where I could finally rationalise, I apologised to them, and can only imagine what I put them through.”
But he says they’re truly a “rainbow nation family” and he credits sport and faith for finding peace in his heart.
He’s one of those rare souls to whom sport comes naturally. He represented the North West in golf and archery at junior level and made the first rugby team at Bergsig Academy in Rustenburg but it was judo that was always his first love, since grade 3.
“My first coach was the late sensei Taan Esterhuizen. He sparked the flame within me but it was sensei Cathy Niemann at Rustenburg Judo Academy who took that flame and turned it into an Olympic flame dream.”
Going to Tuks on a sports bursary and being able to train with some of the country’s top judoka was a dream come true for Meuwsen who went from training twice a week to twice a day six days a week.
“My knees feel like an 85-year-old’s knees but that’s part of the sacrifice.”
And sacrifices have been a lifetime thing. His adoptive parents run a nonprofit day care centre in Rustenburg so there’s little income for the family.
Thankfully his dad still has Dutch connections through his ministry work and they make invaluable contributions to helping keep his 2028 and 2032 Olympic dreams alive. Meuwsen also coaches gymnastics a few days a week to help put food on the table.
In 2022 his first international competition was African junior championships in Kenya where he fought his way through the repechage to win bronze, his first international medal.
“This year I won gold in two divisions at SA champs as well as at the African Open in Tshwane but how I get to some of these competitions I have no idea — but my faith is unwavering.”
Like so many SA sports outside the big three (soccer, rugby, cricket) it’s a rat race for our judoka.
“We’re constantly playing catch-up and have lost so many super-talented judoka due to us not being competitive due to lack of experience, funding [and] competitions.”
But Meuwsen wouldn’t change his life story for anything. “I’ve had such an amazing journey so far … some evenings I sit back thinking about the opportunities I’ve had and how sport has moulded me into the person that I am.
“I sit here with an old phone. I still walk to training but my hardships have made me understand myself more.”
His road gets no easier though. Despite having improved his global ranking from the 400s to 63, the path to the Olympics is a rocky one.
“Getting to the Olympics one can make the top 20 in the world and get direct qualification or else the continental qualification, but [it is] hard but certainly doable.”
He missed out on national umbrella body Sascoc’s Opex programmes, which provide valuable funding, with SA’s Italy-based African champion Jasmine Martin getting the slot.
But the judo family look after their own: “Jasmine has graciously offered to ‘take care of me’ while I’m on my trip to Italy in November for the European Open.”
Meanwhile he continues to fight the good fight and has sent out heaps of sponsorship proposals to corporates trying to get that desperately needed funding that will not only help him to realise his dreams but also the generations after him.
If ever those often faceless national and international corporations want to put their money where their mouths are and invest in a true rainbow child of Africa, Meuwsen is their man.
But moms know best. Angela concludes: “From the beginning I knew Timothy didn’t belong to us; he belonged to the world. Watching him grow up as he met new people and families he became part of their families. We’re a home base for a world child who belongs to everyone.
“He’s never once complained … he just got down to business. I’m really praying that this is his time and that doors are going to open and everyone can see what this young man has really got.”
MARK ETHERIDGE: Keegan Vogt comes of age at canoeing world championships
MARK ETHERIDGE: Ernst van Dyk triumphs with a strong drive to compete
MARK ETHERIDGE: SA rowers head for Boston’s Head of the Charles to make history
MARK ETHERIDGE: Sports department pulls the plug on tug-of-war world champions’ funding
MARK ETHERIDGE: Cyclist Byron Munton traversed valleys to hit the peak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARK ETHERIDGE: Cyclist Byron Munton traversed valleys to hit the peak
MARK ETHERIDGE: This young skier’s most definitely in the pink
MARK ETHERIDGE: Remarkable hurdler Marioné Fourie leaps back into 100m action
MARK ETHERIDGE: Time for lefty shot putter Aiden Smith to shine in Japan
MARK ETHERIDGE: More McGregors join Hank in making watersports waves
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.