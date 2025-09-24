Van Niekerk says SA can win medals without him — but only with investment

Wayde van Niekerk celebrates SA's 4x400m relay bronze with teammates Zakithi Nene, Udeme Okon and Lythe Pillay in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Wayde van Niekerk, fresh from winning the fourth world championship medal of his career, says investment in local athletes is required to get them to gold medal standard.
Van Niekerk, who returned home on Tuesday after his heroics in the 4x400m relay, in which he produced the fastest leg to help SA to bronze, also confirmed he had probably run his final 400m.
He was upbeat about the depth of talent in the local men’s 400m, saying the relay team could win medals in future “with or without me”.
But Van Niekerk voiced his unhappiness that SA athletes were expected to win medals without getting the assistance they needed.
“I’ve really been exposed to the fact that you can’t expect gold medals from guys you’re not treating like gold medallists,” said Van Niekerk, who secured SA’s most recent world championship gold medals at London 2017 with women’s 800m star Caster Semenya and long-jumper Luvo Manyonga.
“If we’re going to look at our actual champions of the world — rugby and cricket — they put proper investment in these [teams]. They [the players] don’t need to think, ‘what is my plan B?’,” said the 33-year-old, who won 400m world titles at Beijing 2015 and in London, where he also took the 200m silver.
Too many athletes faced stresses off the track, like studying and sometimes even working.
“We can’t be having athletes thinking of what needs to be done now after track and field — the guys that we’re competing against, their only focus is to bring their country a gold medal. So if we’re going to expect gold medals from these guys, we’re going to have to treat them like guys [who] are at that level.
“These guys are all individuals, so if we want, as a federation, more medals, then we need to invest in them way more,” added Van Niekerk, who set the 43.03 sec world record, winning Olympic gold at Rio 2016.
He said they had to be supported in their journeys to the championships and not have medal expectations dumped on them when they got to the start line.
“Let SA get behind these guys so they can start believing and feeling each day that they are gold medallists. We can’t just get excited because guys are in the finals. We need to get excited at grassroots levels already.”
Van Niekerk said he raced alongside many of the younger local athletes during the European season.
“They’re at the same level as I am and they had to submit assignments the night before their race at a Golden League. They had to send homework back and sit for weeks and weeks and then all I had to do was focus on my races.
“We really need to invest more in these guys so that, yes, they can educate themselves, but at the same time don’t have that stress of a plan B so they can focus on gold medals.”
His comments come against a backdrop where sport minister Gayton McKenzie recently slashed funding to Athletics SA by 60%, with many other Olympic federations also being hit by cuts.
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), which received nothing from McKenzie’s department, supports competitors who have already shown their potential as medal prospects.
Van Niekerk, who went 43.27 sec in the relay in which SA finished third in a desperately close finish behind Botswana and the US, said his main goal for this year had been the 4x400m team. But he declined to commit on doing the one lap race again in the future.
“This is most likely my last 400m. I want to step down a bit now and focus on the other events,” added Van Niekerk, who has always preferred the shorter sprints.
“At the moment I’m done — but let me just have a good rest and reset for the off-season and position myself to do well next year and see what happens.
“We’ve got a huge group of guys coming through now, so I really think we’ll be among the podiums for the next few years — with or without me.”
Van Niekerk priceless as SA ends world championship medal drought
