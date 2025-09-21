Zakithi Nene celebrates after crossing the finish line in the men's 4x400m relay final in Tokyo on Sunday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ZHIZHAO WU
Wayde van Niekerk completed a sensational comeback when he won his first world championship medal in eight years as SA claimed bronze in a nail-biting 4x400m final in Tokyo on Sunday.
Pouring rain couldn’t douse the heat of competition with just seven-hundredths of a second separating the top three teams.
Prerace favourites Botswana crossed the line first in 2 min 57.76 sec, giving a second gold to 400m world champion Busang Kebinatshipi.
American 400m hurdles king Rai Benjamin and SA kingpin Zakithi Nene crossed the line so close together their teams were both awarded the same time, 2:57.83, separated by two-thousandths of a second.
It was a great all-round effort by the South Africans who ended a medal drought that had stretched through three world championships — Doha 2019, Oregon 2022 and Budapest 2023.
But the contribution of Van Niekerk, the 400m world record-holder whose career was derailed by a terrible knee injury in 2017, was priceless.
The 33-year-old, who owns the 2015 and 2017 400m world titles and 2016 Olympic crown, clocked the fastest split of the entire relay, going 43.27 in the third leg.
And then Nene bounced back from the disappointment of his fifth place in Thursday’s 400m final as he closed out the final lap with the second-best time of the relay, 43.93.
On that final lap he closed the distance on the two world champions from Botswana and the US, who went 44.14 and 44.40 respectively.
Lythe Pillay got the team off to a decent start on the opening leg, his 45.02 being the second-fastest over the first 400m.
Matric pupil Udeme Okon went 45.62, slower than the 45.17 he did in the heats, but he kept his team in the fight before Van Niekerk and Nene secured the medal.
Medals will also be going to the two heat runners, Gardeo Isaacs, who did sterling duty in the opening legs of the heats of this relay as well as the mixed 4x400m, and Leendert Koekemoer, the other schoolboy in the squad.
A single bronze might not seem a great reward, but there were a few positives to come out of Japan.
Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ané du Plessis ended fourth in the women’s javelin after lying second early in the competition, little more than half a metre off the podium.
Udeme Okon, Belgium's Robin Vanderbemden, Qatar's Bassem Hemeida and Jamaica's Jevaughn Powell in action during the final. Picture: REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gift Leotlela made his maiden 100m final and finished fifth, with veteran Akani Simbine seventh. Sinesipho Dambile made his first 200m final.
A hamstring issue ruled Leotlela out of the men’s 4x100m relay team, which failed to make the final. But an outfit featuring three world championship sprint finalists alongside Bayanda Walaza when he’s fit again will be potent.
The mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the competition was another near miss. They finished sixth, 1.29 sec off the podium.
Had Miranda Coetzee not been ruled out of the final after hurting her hamstring, and had she repeated her split from the morning heats when the quartet set the 3:11.16 African record, they would have won bronze.
The two men in the relay, Isaacs and Koekemoer, produced good times in their legs, but maybe fielding the two best men in the team — Nene and Pillay — might have also been enough to eradicate the deficit.
The problem with the mixed relay is that it comes before the individual events, but perhaps it’s time for Athletics SA to consider prioritising the relays above all else.
That will require more than passing a policy, but also making an effort to support the teams as much as possible — from World Relays in May to the world championships they held no camps.
Another of SA’s rated medal prospects had been 800m star Prudence Sekgodiso, who fell out of her heat during the week.
But with Kenyan Lilian Odira winning the final on Sunday in 1:54.62, ahead of the British duo of Georgia Hunter Bell (1:54.90) and Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson (1:54.91), it’s doubtful the South African, who set her 1:57.16 personal best this year, would have made the podium.
