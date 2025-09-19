MARK ETHERIDGE: Keegan Vogt comes of age at canoeing world championships

Keegan Vogt, 16, secured a silver medal in the K1 junior race at the Canoe Marathon World Championships in Gyor, Hungary, earlier in September. Picture: PADDLEPHOTPGRAPHY/PADDLESPORTSOUTHAFRICA
Only 16 years old, but already having lived in London, the Seychelles and now SA, it was in Hungary that Keegan Vogt came of age in a sporting sense.
He was the most successful SA competitor at canoeing’s World Marathon Championships in Gyor earlier in September.
Born in London in 2008, he has two passports and, now, two world championship medals after a silver in the K1 junior race and a bronze in the K2 event with another rising South African, Ryley Smith.
Vogt had some unfinished business at this year’s championships in Croatia. “Last year I came fourth after I suffered from cramp when I was lying second on the last lap, so that gave me all the inspiration I needed to try to win this year.”
It’s fitting to acknowledge that in coach Bridgitte Hartley the Maritzburg College champ has a pedigree of the purest. She paddled to bronze at the 2012 Olympics in Vogt’s birth city when Vogt would have been just three years old.
“Bridgitte and I really tried hard. We got to know all the turns beforehand … and I also worked very hard on the portages because I knew I could benefit — a lot of the guys are more muscular and stronger than me at this stage — and I also knew I had to be smart on the wave,” Vogt says.
Vogt, who stands about 1.8m tall and weighs 74kg,says the first lap of the K1 race was high tempo and he battled a bit to get to the front bunch, “but once I was there I was comfortable even though the pace was so high”.
On the fourth portage Vogt and Irishman Sean Butterly broke away. “We shared the workload on the last lap and then on the last portage I ran hard and put in first but ended up being just outsprinted by Sean.”
But there wasn’t disappointment. “I was just proud to get that close and did my best … and got quite a few new fans after my podium.”
The championships schedule didn’t favour the SA K2 combo of Vogt and Smith seeing they raced the same 21.8km distance the next day.
“Ryley was quite fresh but after the first lap the two Hungarian boats were hurting us and the UK double,” Vogt says. “So we worked a bit with the UK guys and on the first lap one of the Hungarian boats fell off.”
But the previous day’s racing had taken its toll on Vogt. “I was broken after the first lap because of the day before so I suggested to Ryley that we couldn’t afford to work too hard.
“The last portage we made a bit of a mess and ended up third but that gives us more incentive for next year’s worlds in Argentina.”
Now living in the village of Salt Rock on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, Vogt doesn’t have much spare time. “Even during Covid lockdown my dad and I used to do heaps of mountain-biking and these days I play lots of golf with my dad and grandad and do a lot of fishing.”
The surprising thing is that though he’s a watersports baby and made the KwaZulu-Natal team for water polo in 2024, he’s relatively new to the world of paddling.
“It was only in grade seven that I got into a boat with my dad’s uncle and we did a few races. That year I came to [Maritzburg] College and since then Bridgitte has taught me pretty much everything I know about paddling.”
Vogt also played rugby but stopped before the world championships this year in case of injury. And, when he’s not at school, he’s not short of star company at the weekends when he trains with global paddling legend Hank McGregor and Olympian and world championships sprint silver medallist Hamish Lovemore.
Getting back to school after the world championships was quite an occasion: “Everyone was pretty excited to see me so that was pretty cool.”
Vogt’s calendar is packed, though, with several dates still on the to-do list. “In October we’ve got world surf-ski championships in Durban, which I’m looking forward to, and then KZN interprovincials in December, and early next year the Drak Challenge and Dusi Marathon, and then we’re already looking at building for world championships.”
They say it takes a village to raise a child and whether it’s the village of Salt Rock or the provincial capital of Pietermaritzburg, this youngster has the foundations to soon turn silver and bronze into gold.
As for coach Hartley she’s as happy as can be. “Keegan started at Maritzburg College the first year I started as a coach and when he was U14 — it took me some time to fix his technique and only after paddling in Johannesburg with his K2 partner with a Hungarian coach telling him the same thing he was doing wrong did he manage to make the change with his technique, and made some good strides.”
She gives credit to the work Vogt has put in. “This last season he’s really just gone from strength to strength and trained with some older boys without being dropped in their sessions.”
And while Hartley knew a medal was on the cards, “I never put pressure on him, just concentrated on focusing on the process. This is definitely my best achievement as a coach so far.”
