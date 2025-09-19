KEVIN MCCALLUM: Remembering Ricky, Meurant and the echoes of my own grief

General view during of the big screen in tribute to former boxer Ricky Hatton before the soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United. Picture: Phil Noble
I can’t remember when I first met Meurant Botha, the SA mountain bike “godfather”, but I do know when I first met Ricky Hatton, the boxer and world champion. Ricky I met in a hotel suite 16 years ago. I suspect I met Meurant about the same time on a mountain bike race or trail in the Western Cape.
Both were what you expected — good men with lives well lived and dreams fulfilled. My meeting with Hatton was an interview at Emperors Palace when he was in town for a fight night. He arrived a little late for our chat, looking a little worse for wear after a good night on the Guinness, but then embarked on an hour-long chat that left me liking him more than I had before I met him.
He had had the first of his then 47 fights (he ended up fighting 48 times, winning 45, 32 by knockout) 12 years before we met “shortly after the witching hour when he made his professional debut in the exotic venue of the Kingsway Leisure Centre in Widnes”, I wrote for The Star.
“Perhaps the most likable boxer since Muhammad Ali relaxes on a couch in a suite at Emperors Palace, looking a little like he has spent the night celebrating the anniversary of his debut. Except that he hasn’t. Hatton, having spent a good night on the Guinness with new friends and old, had just about forgotten the date of the first fight of a career that has seen him take on the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and become a multiple world champion.
“It is a career that may or may not be over — that decision will be made in the new year — but Hatton remembers every one of those 47 fights in some detail. ‘The time flies,’ smiled Hatton. ‘I’ve had a few wallops to the head, but I can remember my first amateur fight. Every fight has been special, from where I started off at the social club in Manchester to the last one in Las Vegas against [Manny] Pacquiao. If I remember from that first fight, I was a floater and had to wait for a fight to finish early so I could get on.’
“‘Robin Read got rushed to hospital with dehydration and we had to wait for the St John’s ambulance to get back to the venue so we could start. That meant I only got to box at around 12.30 the next morning when there were about 12 people watching. Things changed over the years, didn’t they?’”
They did and they didn’t. Hatton was unforgettable because he was one of us, the people’s champion. The sports photographer of The Times, Marc Aspland, met him in 2005 and became close. “During this first interview he said: ‘What’s the point in winning world titles and being on the telly if everyone thinks you’re a tosser?’ Yes, typically bloke-ish, dry and trademark Ricky.”
He came back to the ring in 2012 after our interview and lost to Ukrainian Vyacheslav Senchenko. Depression and drink had its way with him, as he told Don McRae of The Guardian. “It was criminal what I used to do to my body — drinking so much between fights and ballooning up in weight. We all laughed at Ricky Fatton but it was a miracle I got away with it so long. But I didn’t really get away with anything, did I?
“Life kicked my arse with a vengeance... What he didn’t know was how close, or how often, I’d already come to killing myself. I’ve had so many problems with depression, drugs, drink, the newspapers, fallouts. Every f**k-up you could make in life I did it.”
Perhaps that is why I liked Hatton. I saw much of myself and my struggles with mental health in him. Perhaps that is why I liked Meurant, because he seemed to have his life sorted. Both passed away this weekend, Meurant in a car crash on Saturday at the age of 50 and Ricky at home aged just 46 on Sunday. It was my brother Brian’s birthday on Sunday. He was the same age as Ricky when he died. I miss them all.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Remembering Ricky, Meurant and the echoes of my own grief
On loss, memory and the men we measure ourselves against when life kicks our a**es hard
