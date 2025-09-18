Sport / Other Sport

Organisers vow safety of Soweto Marathon runners

Power struggle over the race continues as marathon rescheduled a day earlier to November 29

18 September 2025 - 15:34
by Neville Khoza
Runners at the start of the Soweto Marathon at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Runners at the start of the Soweto Marathon at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The organisers of the African Bank Soweto Marathon have vowed to beef up security and increase police visibility during the November race in response to threats by the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) that the race will not take place this year.

The Soweto Marathon nonprofit company (NPC) established to organise the marathon launched the 2025 edition of the “People’s Race” at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg on Wednesday, announcing some changes. 

While in the past the marathon was held on the first Sunday of November, the same date as the New York Marathon, organisers said it would be staged at the end of November.

Initially, November 30 was earmarked as the new date, but on Wednesday the organisers made another change, saying the race will be held on November 29 to avoid a clash with the National Prayer Day at FNB Stadium on November 30.

African Bank CEO Sbusiso Kumalo says they are happy to back the race. Picture: NEVILLE KHOZA
African Bank CEO Sbusiso Kumalo says they are happy to back the race. Picture: NEVILLE KHOZA

Concern has been raised about the safety of runners on race day, as the SMT and NPC have been involved in a bitter power struggle for the rights to organise this year's marathon.

However, headline sponsors African Bank pledged the safety of athletes will be prioritised.

The bank’s CEO, Sbusiso Kumalo, said their priority is to make the runners happy.

“We will do whatever it takes to support the race to make sure it happens. To make sure the standard of the race continues to [improve],” Kumalo said.

“We are not sponsoring the trust but the people who run the race. As a sponsor, our commitment to the race from the year we came into the Soweto Marathon three years ago [is shown in that] the likelihood of the race happening was zero and for various reasons a lack of sponsors was one of them.”

Race director Danny Blumberg promised the organisers will leave nothing to chance when it comes to security and guaranteed the safety of runners.

“We don't take things lightly; if there are any comments about certain things that might happen on race day, we are looking into that.

“We will beef up security through the Johannesburg metro police, SA Police Service and through our security company.

“We will have reaction vehicles on the route and we will ensure runners enjoy the experience. We urge everyone not to focus on the negativity. Let’s move forward with November 29.”

Blumberg added the marathon could not be staged in its normal slot in the first week of November due to the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Wayde van Niekerk, Sinesipho Dambile storm into 200m semifinals in Tokyo

Zakithi Nene eyes first world championship medal since 2017 in the men’s 400m final on Thursday
Sport
23 hours ago

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon trounces field for fourth 1500m world gold

Kiwi Kerr adds world high jump crown to Olympic gold, Katzberg retains hammer title
Sport
1 day ago

Swimming SA calls for government aid in R85m battle plan for Olympics

‘Unprecedented upsurge’ in talented swimmers who could bring Olympic medals home
Sport
1 day ago

Confident Nene cruises into 400m final in Tokyo

Zakithi Nene faces a battle royale for the 400m gold at the world championships in Tokyo on Thursday.
Sport
2 days ago

Duplantis soars to gold in Tokyo — then breaks his world record a 14th time

Roared on by a packed house US-born Swede slid over on his third try with the bar wobbling slightly before settling
Sport
2 days ago
