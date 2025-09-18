Dambile heads to 200m final with personal best time

Sinesipho Dambile ran a 19.97 personal best in the 200m semifinals at the world championships in Tokyo on Thursday night. Picture: DYLAN MARTINEZ/ REUTERS
Sinesipho Dambile was the only South African to shine in the depressing rain that descended on a black Thursday night in Tokyo as he unleashed a lifetime best performance to win a spot in the men’s 200m final.
He became the ninth local sprinter to dip under 20sec, finishing strongly on the home straight to clock a 19.97 personal best in his semifinal, won by American braggart Noah Lyles in a 19.51 world lead.
Briton Zharnel Hughes was second in 19.95.
But almost everywhere else it was sheer carnage for the country, notably for poor Zakithi Nene who, despite going into the 400m final as one of the favourites for the title, finished well outside the medals in fifth place.
And world indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso did not even finish her 800m heat, dropping out on the second lap complaining about her hamstring.
The wait for the country’s first world championship medal since 2017 will have to continue for at least another day.
Noah Lyles sets a new 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃 in the Men's 200m 🤯
Dambile edges Wayde van Niekerk to squeeze into the final 🇿🇦⏭️
Also in the plus column is that SA could field a 4x100m relay team at the weekend featuring three sprint finalists from Tokyo.
Van Niekerk ended fourth in his 200m semifinal on Thursday and his 20.12 effort was not enough to advance.
Next up for him is the men’s 4x400m relay where he is expected to team up with the likes of Nene and Lythe Pillay.
But Botswana seems to be the team to beat in that event, given they came away with two medals in the 400m final.
Busang Collen Kebinatshipi claimed his country’s first world championship gold medal by blasting a 43.53 world lead ahead of veteran Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago in a 43.72 national record and countryman Bayapo Ndori in 44.20.
Nene crossed the line in 44.55, his slowest time of the year. The 27-year-old had gone to Tokyo with a 43.76 world lead, which Kebinatshipi had torpedoed in the semifinals with a 43.61.
Only one man in history had run a sub-44 in a world championship semifinal and then won gold in a faster time, and that was American legend Michael Johnson, when he set his 43.18 world record in the 1999 final.
Sekgodiso had to take evasive action to avoid tripping after Australian Jessica Hull tumbled in front of her, and she quickly slipped to near the back of the bunch and never looked comfortable after that.
“I felt something at warm-up on my hamstring, I think I strained it, I think I stretched it too much,” a tearful Sekgodiso told Modern Athlete.
Charné du Plessis, the country’s other 800m racer, pulled up injured even earlier, barely 100m into her race.
Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis competes in the qualifying round of the women’s javelin on Friday.
Dambile heads to 200m final with personal best time
He becomes the ninth local sprinter to dip under 20sec, finishing in 19.97
Sinesipho Dambile was the only South African to shine in the depressing rain that descended on a black Thursday night in Tokyo as he unleashed a lifetime best performance to win a spot in the men’s 200m final.
He became the ninth local sprinter to dip under 20sec, finishing strongly on the home straight to clock a 19.97 personal best in his semifinal, won by American braggart Noah Lyles in a 19.51 world lead.
Briton Zharnel Hughes was second in 19.95.
But almost everywhere else it was sheer carnage for the country, notably for poor Zakithi Nene who, despite going into the 400m final as one of the favourites for the title, finished well outside the medals in fifth place.
And world indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso did not even finish her 800m heat, dropping out on the second lap complaining about her hamstring.
The wait for the country’s first world championship medal since 2017 will have to continue for at least another day.
But Dambile is going to have to go even faster if he wants to challenge for a spot on the podium in Friday’s showdown.
Dambile was the sixth fastest overall — all eight men went under 20sec — but some of the men ahead of him are in great form.
Jamaican Bryan Levell clocked 19.78, Kenneth Bednarek of the US 19.88 and Botswana’s Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo 19.95.
The good news for SA is that this is the first time since London 2017 that the country’s quicks have made the finals in all three men’s sprint events.
This one was even more impressive because there are four of them — Gift Leotlela and Akani Simbine in the 100m, Dambile in the 200m and Nene in the 400m.
Eight years ago it was just two men. Simbine raced in the 100m and Wayde van Niekerk took medals in the 200m and 400m.
Also in the plus column is that SA could field a 4x100m relay team at the weekend featuring three sprint finalists from Tokyo.
Van Niekerk ended fourth in his 200m semifinal on Thursday and his 20.12 effort was not enough to advance.
Next up for him is the men’s 4x400m relay where he is expected to team up with the likes of Nene and Lythe Pillay.
But Botswana seems to be the team to beat in that event, given they came away with two medals in the 400m final.
Busang Collen Kebinatshipi claimed his country’s first world championship gold medal by blasting a 43.53 world lead ahead of veteran Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago in a 43.72 national record and countryman Bayapo Ndori in 44.20.
Nene crossed the line in 44.55, his slowest time of the year. The 27-year-old had gone to Tokyo with a 43.76 world lead, which Kebinatshipi had torpedoed in the semifinals with a 43.61.
Only one man in history had run a sub-44 in a world championship semifinal and then won gold in a faster time, and that was American legend Michael Johnson, when he set his 43.18 world record in the 1999 final.
Sekgodiso had to take evasive action to avoid tripping after Australian Jessica Hull tumbled in front of her, and she quickly slipped to near the back of the bunch and never looked comfortable after that.
“I felt something at warm-up on my hamstring, I think I strained it, I think I stretched it too much,” a tearful Sekgodiso told Modern Athlete.
Charné du Plessis, the country’s other 800m racer, pulled up injured even earlier, barely 100m into her race.
Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis competes in the qualifying round of the women’s javelin on Friday.
Organisers vow safety of Soweto Marathon runners
Wayde van Niekerk, Sinesipho Dambile storm into 200m semifinals in Tokyo
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon trounces field for fourth 1500m world gold
Swimming SA calls for government aid in R85m battle plan for Olympics
Confident Nene cruises into 400m final in Tokyo
Duplantis soars to gold in Tokyo — then breaks his world record a 14th time
Tshepo Tshite edges into 1,500m final, but worrying trend emerges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Organisers vow safety of Soweto Marathon runners
Wayde van Niekerk, Sinesipho Dambile storm into 200m semifinals in Tokyo
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon trounces field for fourth 1500m world gold
Swimming SA calls for government aid in R85m battle plan for Olympics
Confident Nene cruises into 400m final in Tokyo
Duplantis soars to gold in Tokyo — then breaks his world record a 14th time
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.