Sport / Other Sport

Wayde van Niekerk, Sinesipho Dambile storm into 200m semifinals in Tokyo

Zakithi Nene eyes first world championship medal since 2017 in the men’s 400m final on Thursday

17 September 2025 - 17:51
by DAVID ISAACSON
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Dominican Republic's Alexander Ogando takes on Wayde van Niekerk and Robert Gregory of the US in their 200m heat in Tokyo on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Dominican Republic's Alexander Ogando takes on Wayde van Niekerk and Robert Gregory of the US in their 200m heat in Tokyo on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

Wayde van Niekerk and Sinesipho Dambile advanced to the 200m semifinals at the world championships in Tokyo, both securing automatic spots by finishing in the top three of their heats on Wednesday.

In the only medal action for SA, Tshepo Tshite ended ninth near the back of a nail-biting 1,500m race narrowly won by late-charging Isaac Nader of Portugal. 

Nader crossed the line in 3 min 34.10 sec to edge Briton Jake Wightman by two-hundredths of a second, with Tshite clocking 3:35.50.

Zakithi Nene is the big hope to win SA’s first world championship medal since 2017 in the men’s 400m final on Thursday.

Van Niekerk, the 400m champion in London eight years ago, executed a great bend to ensure he hit the straight in the lead before Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic passed him to win in 20.10.

Van Niekerk, who also took the 200m silver in 2017, slowed up before finishing second in 20.19. 

“Today was a positive one, so regroup and get ready for tomorrow,” Van Niekerk told Modern Athlete magazine. “It was comfortable. I think there was a lot of rust that needed to come off today as well.”

Sinesipho Dambile finished third in his heat in 20.27, just seven-thousandths of a second behind second-placed Nigerian Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike.

Naeem Jack, just 18, finished fifth in his heat in 20.65, though ahead of him Australia’s 17-year-old sensation, Gout Gout, advanced by finishing third.

Five sprinters dipped under 20 seconds in the 200m, with Jamaican Brian Levell leading the way on 19.84, ahead of Zimbabwe’s Tapiwanashe Makarawu (19.91) and Americans Courtney Lindsey (19.95), Kenneth Bednarek (19.98) and Noah Lyles (19.99).

Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana comfortably won his heat in 20.18. 

Van Niekerk will face Bednarek, Ogando and Zimbabwe’s other star sprinter, Makanakaishe Charamba, who went 20.06 in his heat, in the semifinal.

Dambile is up against Lyles and Makarawu (2.16pm).

Zeney van der Walt, a member of the mixed 4x400m relay that broke the African record on Saturday, didn’t have the legs in her 400m semifinal, crossing the line seventh in 55.06.

Douw Smit missed a spot in the men’s javelin final by 1.57m as he managed a best throw of 81.23m in the qualifying round on Wednesday.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon trounces field for fourth 1500m world gold

Kiwi Kerr adds world high jump crown to Olympic gold, Katzberg retains hammer title
Sport
1 day ago

Confident Nene cruises into 400m final in Tokyo

Zakithi Nene faces a battle royale for the 400m gold at the world championships in Tokyo on Thursday.
Sport
1 day ago

Duplantis soars to gold in Tokyo — then breaks his world record a 14th time

Roared on by a packed house US-born Swede slid over on his third try with the bar wobbling slightly before settling
Sport
1 day ago

Tshepo Tshite edges into 1,500m final, but worrying trend emerges

Not a single SA athlete who qualified on world rankings has managed to get beyond the opening round
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nabi over Caf ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: Record defeats tarnish Proteas’ ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
New recruits need time to settle, says Chiefs ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Kolbe on Boks’ record win: what the young guys ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
It’s over to Nabi now, says Motaung
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon trounces field for fourth 1500m world gold

Sport / Other Sport

Confident Nene cruises into 400m final in Tokyo

Sport / Other Sport

Duplantis soars to gold in Tokyo — then breaks his world record a 14th time

Sport / Other Sport

Tshepo Tshite edges into 1,500m final, but worrying trend emerges

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.