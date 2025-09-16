Swimming SA calls for government aid in R85m battle plan for Olympics

'We know it’s going to get a bit faster, a little tougher, but we’re in the ballpark.' Picture: ADAM PRETTY/GETTY IMAGES
Swimming SA on Tuesday unveiled a detailed battle plan aimed at winning medals at the 2028 and 2032 Olympics, but officials said the R85m price tag required government backing.
High-performance manager Dean Price said three to four medals were on the cards for the Los Angeles showpiece that is three years away, adding there had been an upsurge in talented swimmers.
There were 21 swimmers in the Olympic squad, 12 of whom had already swum the A-qualifying times that were in place for Paris 2024.
“We know it’s going to get a bit faster, a little tougher, but we’re in the ballpark. Three years before Paris we had four or five people, we couldn’t even put a relay team together,” he said after a press conference in Joburg.
Dean Price, high-performance manager of Swimming SA, gives a presentation. He is flanked by president Alan Fritz, left, and operations manager Mafata Modutoane. Picture: SUPPLIED
“We’ve never had a group of swimmers like this.”
The blueprint includes a detailed training plan for the years ahead, with specific dates targeted for competitions so swimmers could show their progress.
They would also undergo testing.
The federation has a R10m sponsorship from the Bombela Concession Company as well as some support from the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) through its Operation Excellence programme, especially for the relays.
But Swimming SA president Alan Fritz warned that crumbling municipal pools as well as recent budget cuts by the department of sport, arts & culture were a threat to the future of swimming, SA’s most successful Olympic sport since readmission at Barcelona 1992.
Swimming has won three medals at a single Games four times: at Atlanta 1996, Athens 2004, London 2012 and Rio 2016. Four or more would be a first.
Fritz said that of the seven to nine public pools in Tshwane, not a single one was open, and this was a common scenario countrywide.
“We can only host nationals in Port Elizabeth [Gqeberha],” he said, adding that there were only three short-court facilities good enough to stage the national 25m championships, which are being held in Pietermaritzburg next week.
“We can’t even host an international event in terms of aquatics in this country, and that’s surely an indictment against all of us that live in this country.”
