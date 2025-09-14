Seville restores Jamaica’s sprint supremacy as SA misses 100m podium

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville and countryman Kishane Thompson with Noah Lyles of the US in the 100m final of the World Championships in Tokyo on September 14. REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCYNCSKI
Jamaica returned to the top of the 100m podium at the World Championships in Tokyo on Sunday, but SA — even with two dogs in the fight — missed out yet again.
Gift Leotlela finished fifth in 9.95sec and veteran Akani Simbine ended seventh in 10.04, while Oblique Seville clocked a 9.77 personal best to become the first Jamaican to win the global 100m crown in 10 years after Usain Bolt at Beijing 2015.
His countryman, Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson, was second in 9.82 and brash American Noah Lyles, the Olympic and defending champion, third in 9.89.
The final featured two Jamaicans, two US athletes and two South Africans, but it was the two traditional powerhouses that dominated the podium. Looked at another way, the final had four men from the Americas against four Africans, and with Kenny Bednarek ending fourth, it was the men from the Americas who took the first four spots.
Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, the Olympic 200m champion and the 100m silver medallist from Budapest 2023, was disqualified for a false start. Nigerian Kayinsola Ajayi was sixth in 10.00.
Had Leotlela repeated the 9.87 he ran in the heats on Saturday he would have taken third. Still, the 27-year-old, who has struggled with injuries for much of the past four years, can be happy with three consecutive sub-10 runs at the showpiece.
But Simbine, who took the 60m bronze at the world indoor championships in March, looked as if he had mistimed his season. He went on the indoor circuit early in the year in a bid to improve his start, which meant sacrificing an important training block that he subsequently switched to June and July.
The 31-year-old was on fire before the break, but since returning he never looked sharp.
He’s competed in seven major 100m finals — three Olympics and four World Championships — and never reached a podium. Having previously finished fourth or fifth, this was also his worst finish in a final.
In the semifinals earlier, just like it happened at the Olympics on the same track four years ago, Simbine had to wait to find out if he had won a spot in the final after finishing third in the first heat in 9.96. Only the first two of the three heats advanced automatically, with the two fastest losers going through. Leotlela ended third in the final semifinal in 9.97.
But still, two South Africans in the final should augur well for the 4x100m relay next weekend.
The only other South African in a medal race on the day, Adriaan Wildschutt, didn’t have the kick at the tail end of a slow 10,000m, crossing the line in 28 min 59.47 sec to finish 10th, matching his position at last year’s Paris Olympics.
Frenchman Jimmy Gressier won a sprint finish in 28:55.77, ahead of Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha (28:55.83) and Andreas Almgren of Sweden (29:56.02).
Earlier, Zakithi Nene, the fastest man over 400m in the world this year with his 43.76 from May, won his heat in 44.34 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal.
But American Jacory Patterson, No 2 on the list, threw down the gauntlet by jogging over the final metres of his heat to clock the fastest time of the heats, 43.90. Khaleb McRae, the second of three American qualifiers, was second quickest in the heats in 44.25.
Then came Nene, and behind him lurked other dangermen, like Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori (44.36) and Rusheen McDonald of Jamaica (44.38), who limped off the track.
Countryman Lythe Pillay delivered a solid performance to advance to the semifinals with a 44.73 season’s best, finishing second in his heat behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, fourth at last year’s Olympics.
But with the US getting four men into the next round and Botswana and Britain three, the South African 4x400m team will have their work cut out next weekend to make the relay podium.
Miranda Coetzee and Shirley Nekhubui failed to advance beyond the women’s 400m heats, and Brian Raats was unable to clear the bar in the qualifying round of the men’s high jump.
Seville restores Jamaica’s sprint supremacy as SA misses 100m podium
Oblique Seville storms to 9.77 win in Tokyo, while Gift Leotlela and Akani Simbine finish outside the medals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.