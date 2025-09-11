Sport / Other Sport

Greg ‘the Great White Shark’ Norman officially steps down from LIV Golf

Norman, 70, was the original CEO when the upstart golf league launched in 2021

11 September 2025 - 18:38
by Field Level Media
Greg Norman. Picture: Sarah Reed/Getty Images
Greg Norman, the first CEO of LIV Golf, has officially moved on from the Saudi-backed tour.

“After four unforgettable years, I have officially closed out my time with LIV Golf, and reflecting with nothing but gratitude, pride and achievement,” Norman posted Wednesday on Instagram.

“Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally. We created opportunities for both players and fans and broadened the ecosystem of golf.

“We truly globalised the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world. We brought entertainment, innovation and private equity into golf (including to the PGA Tour) positioning the sport as an asset class.

“It’s been an incredible chapter, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished. My commitment to do what was and still is, the right thing for golf, the players and fans never waivered (sic).

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey with me during this time. I’ll always look back on this time with great fulfilment and appreciation.

“As for what’s next... stay tuned! Exciting times ahead. Onward to the next adventure.”

Norman, 70, was the original CEO when the upstart golf league launched in 2021 and was involved in recruiting several high-profile players from the PGA Tour and European circuit. He was replaced as the CEO and commissioner by Scott O’Neil in January.

The two-time major winner, an Australian known as “The Shark” during his PGA Tour career, had remained with the tour in an unnamed position. Golf Digest reported that his contract expired in August.

In January, Norman joined the organising board for the 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane, Australia.

LIV Golf recently completed its fourth season. Talks of a merger with the PGA Tour have stalled since April, when the PGA Tour rejected a reported $1.5bn reunification offer.

Field Level Media

Big-hitter Aldrich Potgieter back to chase Nedbank Golf Challenge glory

SA golf sensation returns to the Gary Player Country Club as the youngest SA winner yet on the PGA Tour
Sport
1 week ago

Europe captain Donald confirms team for Ryder Cup

Only change to the side is Rasmus Hojgaard, who replaces his twin brother, Nicolai
Sport
1 week ago

SA’s Thriston Lawrence hangs tough to win second Omega European Masters

After a difficult start Lawrence did not put a foot wrong over the closing holes and could celebrate a stunning victory
Sport
1 week ago
