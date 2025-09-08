Alcaraz outmuscles Sinner to claim second US Open crown

New York — Carlos Alcaraz ended the reign of Jannik Sinner with a 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory to claim the US Open title again on Sunday and tighten his grip on the era-defining rivalry between the torchbearers of the men’s game.

In a perfect echo of the triumph that first propelled him to the world No 1 spot in 2022, Alcaraz’s New York title took him back to the top of the rankings as the 22-year-old Spaniard displaced Sinner and lifted his Grand Slam trophy haul to six.

It made him the second youngest man in the professional era that began in 1968 to win six Majors, after Bjorn Borg, and also snapped Sinner’s staggering 27-match winning run at hard-court Majors to dent the Italian’s sparkling season.

The Spaniard, who turned heads with his surprise buzz cut at the start of the tournament, departs as the toast of New York on a 13-match winning streak with seven titles and only six defeats in 2025.