‘Tiger’ Sabalenka tames her emotions to retain US Open title

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after winning the 2025 US Open women’s singles final against Amanda Anisimova at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Picture: IMAGN IMAGES/MIKE FREY
New York — US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka may be nicknamed “The Tiger”, but her New York triumph on Saturday was less about raw aggression and more poise, as the world No 1 steadied herself and regrouped in key moments to claim a fourth Grand Slam title.
Determined to become the first woman since American great Serena Williams (2012-14) to defend her crown at Flushing Meadows, the Belarusian carried the weight of recent major setbacks to claim a 6-3 7-6(3) win over Amanda Anisimova in the final and retain her crown.
After final defeats at Melbourne and Paris, and a Wimbledon semifinal setback against Anisimova, Sabalenka turned all that disappointment into fuel, earning the right to show up to her press conference in party mode, goggles perched on her head and a bottle of champagne in hand.
“After the Australian Open I thought that the right way would be just to forget it and move on, but then the same thing happened at the French Open.
“So I figured maybe it’s time for me to sit back and to look at those finals and to maybe learn something,” an ecstatic Sabalenka said.
“Going into this final I decided for myself that I’m going to control my emotions. I’m not going to let them take control over me, and [it] doesn’t matter what happens in the match.
“My mindset was just going out there, [and to] fight for every point. Doesn’t matter the situation. Just focus on myself and focus on things I have to do to win the match,” she said.
The occasion seemed ripe for Sabalenka to crumble under the roar of a partisan Arthur Ashe crowd cheering her American opponent, but the 27-year-old showed she was equipped to prevail in the toughest moments.
Sabalenka was serving for the match when she gifted Anisimova a break with a flubbed smash in what seemed a pivotal momentum shift.
Yet the top seed did not miss when it mattered the most, winning a record 19th consecutive tiebreak.
“There were moments where I was really close to losing control, but I told myself, ‘No, it’s not going to happen. It’s absolutely OK’,” she said.
“I was really close to losing it, because you cannot make these kinds of mistakes on important points. Sometimes it can be crucial, from my experience.
“But then I turn around and I took a deep breath, and [thought] ‘OK, it happens. It’s in the past. Let’s focus on the next one’.”
She added that her milestone 100th Grand Slam match win carried extra weight due to the road it took to get there.
“This one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one,” she said.
“I knew that [with] the hard work we put in, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. It means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on the court.
“To bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I’m super proud of myself,” she said.
