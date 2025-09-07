Sport / Other Sport

Rory McIlroy wins Irish Open in thrilling playoff with eagle putt on final hole

The dramatic win marks McIlroy’s second Irish Open title and his first since 2016

07 September 2025 - 22:33
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. Picture: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. Picture: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS

Bengaluru  — Rory McIlroy sank an incredible eagle putt from more than 9m on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Joakim Lagergren before beating the Swede on the third subsequent hole in a thrilling finish to win the Irish Open for a second time on Sunday.

World number two and Masters champion McIlroy was staring down the barrel when Lagergren posted 17-under in the clubhouse, knowing only an eagle on the par-five 18th would keep his hopes alive and the Northern Irish golfer did not disappoint.

“Get in the hole,” yelled the crowd as McIlroy played his shot and as they held their breath, the ball rolled in before they erupted as one with chants of “Rory! Rory!”

Both golfers birdied the first two holes in the playoff but there was more drama on the third where McIlroy missed the fairway with his drive while Lagergren's ball bounced cruelly off the green and splashed into the water.

Ultimately, Lagergren could only manage par as McIlroy finished with a birdie, sending the crowd into raptures as he won the Irish Open again for the first time since 2016.

I thought it was going to be nice coming home with a Green Jacket, but this has exceeded all expectations.
Rory McIlroy

“I feel just so lucky that I get to do this in front of these people. The support has been absolutely amazing all week,” said McIlroy, who started the final round four shots back of overnight leader Adrien Saddier.

“I thought it was going to be nice coming home with a Green Jacket, but this has exceeded all expectations.

“I love coming home. I love playing in this atmosphere. Moments like this, these are the things you're going to remember well after your career is over. This is a really special day.”

For Lagergren, the loss was a tough one to swallow after taking what seemed a commanding clubhouse lead.

“I really thought I had that out there today. Obviously posting minus 17 going into the clubhouse, could have been enough,” he said.

“I played really good in the playoff as well. Hit a solid five-iron down on the last play, but it got a horrendous bounce. It's a metre from being dead to the hole. So it's tough.”

McIlroy's victory also provides perfect momentum ahead of the Ryder Cup where Team Europe will be defending their crown at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, later this month.

Having completed the career Grand Slam in April, an elated McIlroy said: “2025's going to be one of the best, if not the best, of my career.

“But we're not finished yet, I’ve got a big week next week at (the BMW PGA Championship at) Wentworth and then obviously everybody's looking forward to the Ryder Cup.”

Reuters  

SA’s Thriston Lawrence hangs tough to win second Omega European Masters

After a difficult start Lawrence did not put a foot wrong over the closing holes and could celebrate a stunning victory
Sport
1 week ago

Masters invitation for 2026 SA Open champion

R&A also intends retaining the 2026 SA Open as part of qualifying series for The 154th Open
Sport
1 week ago

Fleetwood secures elusive first PGA victory in emphatic style

After many close calls, Englishman captures the FedExCup championship
Sport
1 week ago

Tiger Woods to lead new PGA Tour committee to overhaul professional golf

CEO says the goal is to optimise the game for players, fans and Tour partners
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Boks disappointed by 15 minutes of poor play that ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Bafana need big result against Nigeria to realise ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Red Bull’s Verstappen doubles his Italian joy in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: SA rowers head for Boston’s Head ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Proteas thrashed by record 342 runs in third ODI ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Big-hitter Aldrich Potgieter back to chase Nedbank Golf Challenge glory

Sport / Other Sport

Europe captain Donald confirms team for Ryder Cup

Sport / Other Sport

SA’s Thriston Lawrence hangs tough to win second Omega European Masters

Sport / Other Sport

Fleetwood secures elusive first PGA victory in emphatic style

Sport / Other Sport

Tiger Woods to lead new PGA Tour committee to overhaul professional golf

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.