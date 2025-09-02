Sport / Other Sport

Europe captain Donald confirms team for Ryder Cup

Only change to the side is Rasmus Hojgaard, who replaces his twin brother, Nicolai

02 September 2025 - 14:46
by Trevor Stynes and Martyn Herman
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Spain’s Jon Rahm is a European Ryder Cup wildcard pick. Picture: MICHAEL ERREY/EPA
Spain’s Jon Rahm is a European Ryder Cup wildcard pick. Picture: MICHAEL ERREY/EPA

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald went with form and a winning side when he named Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick as wild cards on Monday to complete his 12-man team.

The only change to Donald’s team, which earned a 16½-11½ win over the US in 2023, is Rasmus Hojgaard, after the Dane finished fifth in the European points list, and the man to miss out is his twin brother, Nicolai.

Donald’s team is the largest roster carry-over for one team from one Ryder Cup to the next.

The wild cards will join automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.

Five of Donald’s wild card picks were the players next in line on the points list, with Spain’s Rahm — who competes on the LIV Golf circuit — also included as the captain’s second pick, to make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance.

“Jon sets the standard for us. He is meticulous with what he does,” Donald said.

“He is first up and last out of the team room. He understands the history of the Ryder Cup and what it represents, following in the footsteps of some amazing Spanish players.”

Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, will play in his third Ryder Cup, having just missed the cut for an automatic place, finishing seventh in the points list.

“He was very close to making it automatically and we know what Shane brings to a Ryder Cup,” Donald said.

“His infectious energy, and he understands the concept of the team more than anyone else.”

The 2022 US Open winner Fitzpatrick was Donald’s final pick, selected on his 31st birthday for the Ryder Cup which takes place at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, starting on September 26.

The US team, captained by Keegan Bradley, is made up of world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, and wild cards Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

The challenge for Europe will be trying to retain the trophy across the Atlantic in what will be a febrile atmosphere.

Since Europe won the so-called Miracle at Medinah match in 2012, the host team has always prevailed.

The past three matches in the US have all resulted in heavy defeats for Europe and Donald hopes the continuity of his team will give them a chance to buck the trend.

“I’m trying to give our team the best opportunity for success,” Donald told Sky Sports.

“I know how strong the US team will be again and I’m trying to think of ways to make sure we are prepared because we have lost three of the last four away by significant margins.

“We understand the challenge ahead of us but I’m super excited to have these guys on our team.” Reuters

Big-hitter Aldrich Potgieter back to chase Nedbank Golf Challenge glory

SA golf sensation returns to the Gary Player Country Club as the youngest SA winner yet on the PGA Tour
Sport
8 hours ago

Masters invitation for 2026 SA Open champion

R&A also intends retaining the 2026 SA Open as part of qualifying series for The 154th Open
Sport
1 week ago

Fleetwood secures elusive first PGA victory in emphatic style

After many close calls, Englishman captures the FedExCup championship
Sport
1 week ago

Back-nine blitz earns Schietekat lead in Sunbet Challenge

Six birdies over second half marks return to form for five-time Sunshine Tour winner, whose last victory came in 2023
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Cardoso congratulates PSL history-maker Shalulile
Sport / Soccer
2.
Springbok Women make history with first World Cup ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Bafana venue switch leaves Broos cold but focused ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas start England ODI series ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Boks and All Blacks feel the heat ahead of ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Big-hitter Aldrich Potgieter back to chase Nedbank Golf Challenge glory

Sport / Other Sport

Masters invitation for 2026 SA Open champion

Sport / Other Sport

Fleetwood secures elusive first PGA victory in emphatic style

Sport / Other Sport

Back-nine blitz earns Schietekat lead in Sunbet Challenge

Sport / Other Sport

Sebastian Munoz takes first career LIV victory

Sport / Other Sport

Scheffler edges ahead of MacIntyre to win BMW title

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.