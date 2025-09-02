Europe captain Donald confirms team for Ryder Cup

Spain’s Jon Rahm is a European Ryder Cup wildcard pick. Picture: MICHAEL ERREY/EPA
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald went with form and a winning side when he named Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick as wild cards on Monday to complete his 12-man team.
The only change to Donald’s team, which earned a 16½-11½ win over the US in 2023, is Rasmus Hojgaard, after the Dane finished fifth in the European points list, and the man to miss out is his twin brother, Nicolai.
Donald’s team is the largest roster carry-over for one team from one Ryder Cup to the next.
The wild cards will join automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.
Five of Donald’s wild card picks were the players next in line on the points list, with Spain’s Rahm — who competes on the LIV Golf circuit — also included as the captain’s second pick, to make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance.
“Jon sets the standard for us. He is meticulous with what he does,” Donald said.
“He is first up and last out of the team room. He understands the history of the Ryder Cup and what it represents, following in the footsteps of some amazing Spanish players.”
Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, will play in his third Ryder Cup, having just missed the cut for an automatic place, finishing seventh in the points list.
“He was very close to making it automatically and we know what Shane brings to a Ryder Cup,” Donald said.
“His infectious energy, and he understands the concept of the team more than anyone else.”
The 2022 US Open winner Fitzpatrick was Donald’s final pick, selected on his 31st birthday for the Ryder Cup which takes place at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, starting on September 26.
The US team, captained by Keegan Bradley, is made up of world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, and wild cards Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.
The challenge for Europe will be trying to retain the trophy across the Atlantic in what will be a febrile atmosphere.
Since Europe won the so-called Miracle at Medinah match in 2012, the host team has always prevailed.
The past three matches in the US have all resulted in heavy defeats for Europe and Donald hopes the continuity of his team will give them a chance to buck the trend.
“I’m trying to give our team the best opportunity for success,” Donald told Sky Sports.
“I know how strong the US team will be again and I’m trying to think of ways to make sure we are prepared because we have lost three of the last four away by significant margins.
“We understand the challenge ahead of us but I’m super excited to have these guys on our team.” Reuters
Europe captain Donald confirms team for Ryder Cup
Only change to the side is Rasmus Hojgaard, who replaces his twin brother, Nicolai
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald went with form and a winning side when he named Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick as wild cards on Monday to complete his 12-man team.
The only change to Donald’s team, which earned a 16½-11½ win over the US in 2023, is Rasmus Hojgaard, after the Dane finished fifth in the European points list, and the man to miss out is his twin brother, Nicolai.
Donald’s team is the largest roster carry-over for one team from one Ryder Cup to the next.
The wild cards will join automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.
Five of Donald’s wild card picks were the players next in line on the points list, with Spain’s Rahm — who competes on the LIV Golf circuit — also included as the captain’s second pick, to make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance.
“Jon sets the standard for us. He is meticulous with what he does,” Donald said.
“He is first up and last out of the team room. He understands the history of the Ryder Cup and what it represents, following in the footsteps of some amazing Spanish players.”
Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, will play in his third Ryder Cup, having just missed the cut for an automatic place, finishing seventh in the points list.
“He was very close to making it automatically and we know what Shane brings to a Ryder Cup,” Donald said.
“His infectious energy, and he understands the concept of the team more than anyone else.”
The 2022 US Open winner Fitzpatrick was Donald’s final pick, selected on his 31st birthday for the Ryder Cup which takes place at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, starting on September 26.
The US team, captained by Keegan Bradley, is made up of world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, and wild cards Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.
The challenge for Europe will be trying to retain the trophy across the Atlantic in what will be a febrile atmosphere.
Since Europe won the so-called Miracle at Medinah match in 2012, the host team has always prevailed.
The past three matches in the US have all resulted in heavy defeats for Europe and Donald hopes the continuity of his team will give them a chance to buck the trend.
“I’m trying to give our team the best opportunity for success,” Donald told Sky Sports.
“I know how strong the US team will be again and I’m trying to think of ways to make sure we are prepared because we have lost three of the last four away by significant margins.
“We understand the challenge ahead of us but I’m super excited to have these guys on our team.” Reuters
Big-hitter Aldrich Potgieter back to chase Nedbank Golf Challenge glory
Masters invitation for 2026 SA Open champion
Fleetwood secures elusive first PGA victory in emphatic style
Back-nine blitz earns Schietekat lead in Sunbet Challenge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Big-hitter Aldrich Potgieter back to chase Nedbank Golf Challenge glory
Masters invitation for 2026 SA Open champion
Fleetwood secures elusive first PGA victory in emphatic style
Back-nine blitz earns Schietekat lead in Sunbet Challenge
Sebastian Munoz takes first career LIV victory
Scheffler edges ahead of MacIntyre to win BMW title
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.