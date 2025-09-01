Sprinter Bayanda Walaza included in SA world champs team despite injury concern

Bayanda Walaza smiles after his relay team won the 4x100m silver at the Paris Olympics last year. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HANNAH PETERS
Sprinter Bayanda Walaza, who pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury last week, has been named in a 49-strong SA team for the world championships that kicks off in Tokyo next Saturday.
His inclusion in the squad — comprising 32 men and 17 women and 11 relay-only athletes — is apparently not a guarantee of fitness.
A member of Walaza’s team said on Monday the full extent of the injury had yet to be made, confirming only that they were not ready to make it by Monday afternoon, as previously expected.
Four days since he pulled up in the 100m race at the final Diamond League meet in Zurich, there has still been no official word on the severity of the injury, though at least one unconfirmed report has emerged on social media claiming the 19-year-old suffered a severe hamstring tear. His team member rubbished the report.
Should the World Student Games double sprint champion be forced to withdraw, there will be cover for him in the individual race as well as the relay, but it would be a hammer blow for the 4x100m team’s medal hopes.
If he’s fit, however, SA could field a potent team, given that all his teammates from the Paris Olympics and World Relays are in the squad.
Walaza competed with Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana and Shaun Maswanganyi to claim the Games silver in 2024, and alongside Simbine, Nkoana and Sinesipho Dambile for World Relays gold earlier in 2025.
With countries allowed to enter a maximum of three athletes per event, SA has achieved full houses across four events — the women’s shot put, men’s 100m, men’s 200m and men’s 110m hurdles.
Should Walaza not be able to compete in Japan, Retshidisitswe Mlenga should be eligible to take his spot, having achieved an automatic qualifying time himself.
SA team
Men:Akani Simbine (100m), Bayanda Walaza (100m), Gift Leotlela (100m), Sinesipho Dambile (200m), Naeem Jack (200m), Wayde van Niekerk (200m), Zakithi Nene (400m), Lythe Pillay (400m), Tshepo Tshite (1,500m), Ryan Mphahlele (1,500m), Adriaan Wildschutt (10,000m), Elroy Gelant (marathon), Mondray Barnard (110m hurdles), Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles), John Adesola (110m hurdles), Sabelo Dhlamini (400m hurdles), Kyle Rademeyer (pole vault), Brian Raats (high jump), Cheswill Johnson (long jump), Aiden Smith (shot put), Chris van Niekerk (shot put), Victor Hogan (discus), Douw Smit (javelin), Wayne Snyman (20km race walk), Bradley Nkoana (4x100m), Retshidisitswe Mlenga (4x100m), Abdurahman Karriem (4x100m), Shaun Maswanganyi (4x100m), Udeme Okon (4x400m, mixed), Gardeo Isaacs (4x400m, mixed), Leendert Koekemoer (4x400m, mixed), Mthi Mthimkulu (4x400m, mixed)
Women:Shirley Nekhubui (400m), Miranda Coetzee (400m), Prudence Sekgodiso (800m), Charné du Plessis (800m), Marioné Fourie (100m hurdles), Zeney van der Walt (400m hurdles), Rogail Joseph (400m hurdles), Miré Reinstorf (pole vault), Danielle Nolte (long jump), Ashley Erasmus (shot put), Miné de Klerk (shot put), Colette Uys (shot put), Jessica Groenewald (35km race walk), Jo-Ane du Plessis (javelin), Marlie Viljoen (4x400m, mixed), Precious Molepo (4x400m, mixed), Hannah van Niekerk (4x400m, mixed)
