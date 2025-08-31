Sport / Other Sport

Piastri extends lead after Dutch Grand Prix victory

McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris forced to retire after car goes up in smoke

31 August 2025 - 18:27
by Alan Baldwin
Oscar Piastri celebrates on the podium after winning the Dutch Grand Prix. Picture: REUTERS
Oscar Piastri celebrates on the podium  after winning the Dutch Grand Prix. Picture: REUTERS

Zandvoort — Oscar Piastri won the Dutch Grand Prix to take a mighty 34 point lead in the Formula One championship on Sunday as McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris saw his hopes go up in smoke.

On a day of drama, with Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out in separate incidents, McLaren were heading for a record-equalling fifth successive one-two win when Norris suffered late despair.

After saying he could smell smoke in the cockpit, the Briton slowed and retired from second place on lap 65 of 72 with visible evidence of smoke coming out of the back of his stricken car.

Home hero Max Verstappen finished second for Red Bull with Racing Bulls’ French rookie Isack Hadjar taking his first Formula One podium in third place and punching the air in delight.

Had Norris passed Piastri, the gap at the top would have been slashed to a mere two points. Second place would have expanded it to 16 but the blank instead catapulted Piastri to a lead of substantially more than a race win.

With the McLarens so closely matched, and nine races remaining plus Saturday sprints, Norris now faces a major challenge after what could prove a decisive moment in the championship.

“I controlled the race when I needed to, and obviously it was incredibly unfortunate [for Norris] at the end,” said Piastri after the Australian’s seventh win of the campaign.

“But I was in control at that moment and used the pace when I needed to.”

The ninth career win equalled those of former Formula One racer and compatriot Mark Webber, now Piastri's manager.

George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes with Alex Albon fifth for Williams and Oliver Bearman sixth for Haas after starting last and from the pitlane in a race with two safety car periods.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso gave Aston Martin a double points finish in seventh and eighth with Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda ninth and Esteban Ocon completing the top 10 for Haas.

Reuters

MORE MOTORSPORT NEWS:

Verstappen to take on mighty McLaren in his backyard

Dutch hero’s rowdy orange army will be cheering him on
Sport
3 days ago

Cadillac go for experience with Perez and Bottas their F1 team’s debut drivers

General Motors-backed Formula One outfit’s Mexican and Finn both have multiyear deals
Sport
5 days ago

Frustrated Hamilton still battling speculation, this time self-inflicted

The most successful F1 driver of all time has had a tough start to his time with Ferrari
Sport
3 weeks ago

Norris holds off McLaren teammate Piastri for Hungarian GP win

George Russell was a distant third to complete Sunday’s Hungaroring podium for Mercedes
Sport
4 weeks ago

Hungary for more: Piastri returns to Hungaroring as F1 leader

Australian looking forward to adding to his six wins from 13 races so far this season
Sport
1 month ago

Piastri gets better of Norris in rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix

McLaren celebrate their sixth one-two finish in 13 races and the third in a row
Sport
1 month ago
