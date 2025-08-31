Osaka-Gauff showdown looms as Swiatek and Sinner survive US scares

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek proved they are only human at the US Open on Saturday, showing that even the world’s best players sometimes have to work things out on the fly when pure talent is not enough.

Wimbledon champion Swiatek embodied the day’s theme of triumph through adversity, clawing her way back from 5-1 down in the opening set against Anna Kalinskaya before grinding out a 7-6(2) 6-4 victory.

“I’m happy I came back and kept ... figuring out and problem-solving,” Swiatek said. “For sure, it wasn’t an easy match.”

The Pole was far from her sharpest in a scrappy, error-strewn contest. Nine breaks and 67 unforced errors by both players combined painted a picture of a match won through sheer bloody-mindedness rather than sublime shot-making.

Yet Swiatek steadied herself at the key moments, saving four set points in the first set and breaking late in the second to notch up her 20th Major match win of the season and draw level with defending champion and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.