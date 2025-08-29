MARK ETHERIDGE: Sports department pulls the plug on tug-of-war world champions’ funding

The SA junior tug-of-war team that is heading to England in pursuit of a fourth world title get in some training. Picture: SUPPLIED
Last weekend saw the country’s young team of tug-of-war world champions walking away with the youth/junior sport team of the year category prize at the SA Sports Awards in Sun City.
It was the second successive year they had taken the award and after becoming world champions again in Mannheim, Germany, a year ago, on Sunday they are off to Nottingham, England, to attempt a fourth world title.
Sadly, as a sporting code, the country’s tug-of-war fraternity must be feeling like the rug has been pulled right out from beneath their feet. That’s because a letter from Cynthia Khumalo, acting director-general of the department of sports, arts & culture dated August 13 and addressed to tug-of-war secretary-general Wanda Jonck states that “there is no funding [annual grant] allocated to the SA Tug of War [sic] for the 2025/26 financial year. This is primarily due to budget constraints.”
SA Tug-of-War Federation president Anton Botha says the withholding of funds is a body blow to a sport that has long punched above its weight on the sports field and being sticklers for following the administrative rule books.
“We used to get R700,000 per year eight years ago. Over time it has dwindled to R400,000 without explanation.”
This isn’t the first time in recent years that the federation has been left high and dry. “We also never received funding in the 2022/23 financial year, but we did get for 2023/24, and now we received the letter again that we are not receiving.”
Botha and the federation were quick to question the withdrawal of funding, drafting a reply to Khumalo within 24 hours of the notification and detailing the successes achieved by the sport and the positive effects it had on so many levels of sporting culture. But no response has yet been received from the department.
Botha cuts a frustrated figure as he laments the loss. Interestingly, we brought the 2018 World Championships to Cape Town, bringing in R16m in direct tourism investment. Next year we are bringing the World Championships to Mossel Bay in the southern Cape, with a projected R24m in direct tourism investment.”
The sport has grown about 300% over the past decade; 82% of our clubs are in rural SA. It is our vision to be the ‘flagship sport’ of rural SA.
Anton Botha SA Tug-of-War Federation president
Next year will be the sixth year that SA has hosted the world championships.
“The sport has grown about 300% over the past decade; 82% of our clubs are in rural SA. It is our vision to be the ‘flagship sport’ of rural SA. Globally, there are 76 countries affiliated to TWIF [Tug-of-War International Federation] and we’re ranked third, based on our performance across all 12 categories.”
Botha says the federation’s female membership is at 39%, amongthe highest of all sports in SA. “We have a strong disability focus, with four disability projects running.”
Regarding demographics, despite the code being a historically white-dominated sport, Botha says they’ve made great strides. “On a senior level the demographics are not where it should be yet but our juniors totally make up for it — 56% of our clubs [including juniors] are [historically disadvantaged] clubs.”
Botha is at a loss regarding the nonforthcoming of funds, with the federation having achieved a clean financial audit for 17 consecutive years and continuously trying to reach out to educate and recruit at grassroots level.
“In the last season we’ve expanded school participation in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Free State and introduced the sport to more than 20 new schools, many of them in rural communities with limited sporting options.”
The department had not responded to a question about the nonfunding at the time of publication.
Meanwhile coach Piet Lourens is trying to stay focused on the task (and rope) at hand.
“We leave on Sunday to defend that title. Seven of the eight are new — Christo Gouws, Simeon Botha, Richard Pretorius, Wynand Malherbe, Nico Geldenhuys, Jandre Aucamp and Kobus du Plessis.”
Once again, all eight pullers are from the all-powerful Oakdale Agricultural College in Riversdale.
“Only Lourens Brand is back from last year. He captains the side again and these will be his third world championships.”
Lourens says it’s bad timing regarding the funding, “but we just have to put it aside for now and concentrate on winning that fourth consecutive title”.
“It’s ironic though that the cut of funding happens so close to the SA Sports Awards evening where our U19 side beat the SA U19 cricket side and the boys’ U20 4x400m relay team.”
So while the national sports body may have pulled the plug on funding for now, the nation’s U19 pride and joy will be pulling in unison in Nottingham next week.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Sports department pulls the plug on tug-of-war world champions’ funding
