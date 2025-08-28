Sport / Other Sport

UK’s Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after fracturing vertebra in crash

Scans show a pneumothorax, five broken ribs and a lumbar vertebrae fracture sustained in training

28 August 2025 - 19:35
by Rohith Nair
Israel Start-Up Nation rider Chris Froome of Britain during stage one - Brest to Landerneau - in the Tour de France, in France, June 26 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Bengaluru — Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon after suffering a training crash that left him with broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a back fracture, his team Israel-Premier Tech said on Thursday.

The Briton’s team said the 40-year-old suffered the crash on Wednesday but no other cyclists or vehicles were involved.

“Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries,” a statement on social media said.

“However, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon.”

Froome has won seven Grand Tours, which also include two Vuelta a Espana victories and one in the Giro d’Italia.

But the Olympic medallist has been nowhere near his best form since suffering serious injuries in a horrific high-speed crash during training for the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019.

He spent more than three weeks in hospital after fracturing his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs when he crashed into a wall at high speed while training.

Last year he said he had dreams of competing in the Tour de France one last time before retiring.

However, he suffered a broken collarbone in a crash during the final stage of the UAE Tour earlier this year and was not picked in the squad for this year’s Tour.

Reuters

MARK ETHERIDGE: Cyclist Byron Munton traversed valleys to hit the peak

SA cyclist has had to overcome personal tragedies to triumph on the international stage
Sport
6 days ago

Fourth victory shows why Pogacar is king of the Tour

Tour de France win puts Slovenian in same league as Eddy Merckx and Lance Armstrong
Sport
1 month ago

Pogacar claims fourth Tour title, Van Aert wins brutal final stage

Slovenian put his marker down in the Pyrenees and the uphill time trial
Sport
1 month ago

Paret-Peintre paints masterpiece on Mont Ventoux as Tour de France record setter

Frenchman surges home first in stage sprint finale
Sport
1 month ago

Verona wins Giro stage 15, Del Toro retains pink jersey

Lidl-Trek rider Carlos Verona claims his first Grand Tour stage win on mountainous 219km section
Sport
3 months ago
