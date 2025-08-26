The winner of the 2026 Investec SA Open will receive an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament and thus a place on one of the golf’s most iconic stages.
The Sunshine Tour announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club has, as part of its 2026 qualifications, confirmed a place in its field for the winner of the 2026 SA Open, which will be played at Stellenbosch Golf Club from February 26 to March 1.
The R&A has also stated its intention to retain the 2026 SA Open as part of The Open Qualifying Series for The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale.
The national Open will now be the direct pathway into two of the most iconic Majors in the game for Sunshine Tour members.
“This is a historic moment for our national Open and the Sunshine Tour. It is a powerful endorsement of the Sunshine Tour’s status as a strong and sustainable one, and further recognition of our role as a valued member of the global golf ecosystem and at the highest level of the game,” said Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt.
Masters invitation for 2026 SA Open champion
R&A also intends retaining the 2026 SA Open as part of qualifying series for The 154th Open
