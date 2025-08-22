MARK ETHERIDGE: Cyclist Byron Munton traversed valleys to hit the peak

Byron Munton celebrates his stage win at the Volta a Portugal with a teammate. Picture: VOLTA A PORTUGAL
In a story steeped in triumph and tragedy Byron Munton pedalled his way into cycling history last week when he not only ended up third overall in the Volta a Portugal event but also won a stage.
He’s only the third African (after fellow South Africans Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg and Jay Robert Thomson) to win a stage but the first to be on the overall race podium of what is regarded as one of cycling’s toughest multistage events.
“To win a stage at the top level in Europe is a dream I worked towards for almost 10 years … and it came on an iconic climb called the Senhora daGraça, ending at a cathedral and with 20,000-plus people lining the road. Taking third on the GC was a bonus but it could be potentially career-changing.”
Originally from Cape Town, 26-year-old Munton was anything but a natural cyclist. “I have very vivid memories of really struggling at 5/6 years old. But I went to sleep one day, processed it all in my head and the next morning after my first attempt I was on my way and totally in love with it.
“My next sporting memory is of riding around a swimming pool, falling in — and learning to swim in no time at all!”
Sink-or-swim is no strange phenomenon to Munton and his current Portuguese team of Feirense-Beeceler is the ninth team of his rise through the cut-throat ranks over the past decade.
But there’ve been glimpses of his enormous potential, having won the SA time trial road championships at U23 and national level.
Those are a few of the triumphs of Munton’s move up the cycling ladder.
The tragedy is all too recent but fitting to reflect on during national women’s month in August.
On January 14 2024 the lives of Munton’s younger sister Jessie and the entire family were transformed.
A promising cyclist herself, having also won the national U23 time trial championships and represented Team SA at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games the same year, she was hit from behind by a car while training on the Garden Route, Western Cape.
Says big brother Byron: “On night two after the accident the doctor walked in with a Bible, telling us to go home and say goodbye peacefully as he did not think she would survive the night. She had the most severe brain damage to all her brain lobes from the impact.
“After three weeks in ICU we were told she probably won’t wake up from the induced coma — and she didn’t come out until eight months later!”
The whole family are now based in Madrid, Spain, where Jessie’s getting the best possible rehabilitation care and attention and is slowly but surely improving, responding to commands, noticing family presence and eating yoghurtand other liquid foods.
It was just more than a year since Jessie’s accident when Byron’s own body and brain went into meltdown.
“I woke up on the first day of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal in February this year and was man-down and couldn’t get on a bike for three weeks, my body was a mess and looking back it was the culmination of all the trauma.”
Byron Munton finishes a stage at the recent Volta a Portugal. Picture: VOLTA A PORTUGAL
That wasn’t the end though and soon after he had got back into the saddle he had another breakdown — this time not physical but mental.
“I spent two weeks in a really dark place before reaching out and getting some help from psychologists and psychiatrists.”
But getting help was a breakthrough in more ways than one.
“They also diagnosed me with ADHD [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder] which went a long way to explain so much of my previous struggles with anxiety and struggles at school but they confirmed that cycling gives me the space to focus on purely one thing for hours at a time.
“So one could say I’ve fallen in love with cycling twice already.”
He’s now on medication to deal with the ADHD issue but says the game changer has been to finally understand how his brain works and the need to plan ahead, among other things.
“It took hitting rock-bottom for me to have the standout season I’m having right now.”
Munton also enthuses at how the European cycling fraternity have embraced him and his family.
“When I won the fourth stage recently, tour organisers became aware of Jessie’s situation and asked me if they could share our journey since her accident.”
A video depicting Jessie’s journey was shared on social media and soon reached a million views. “It also helped raise an extra €2,000 towards her rehabilitation costs.”
There was also even more of a personal touch to shine though.
The final day of the Volta featured a time trial.
“After I finished, a lady came over and introduced herself, saying that after watching the video she’d driven a good couple of hours to come and watch me race.
“She then handed over a special gift for my sister — a beautiful bracelet including a lady praying … there are so many genuine people over here.”
Call it fate, call it whatever, but just five days after Munton’s memorable stage win in Portugal, Western Cape-based radio station KFM announced that Wynberg Boys’ High School had become the 2025 winners of the Best School Spirit award.
How fitting then that Wynberg was where Munton matriculated in 2016 — now he’s taking that never-say-die spirit with him around the world … on a bike.
