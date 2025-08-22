It took a musician to call out the golden elephants present and absent from the Oval Office’s Ukraine summit this week. Jack White, formerly of the White Stripes, said the building formerly known as the White House had now become the Gold and Gaudy House.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Icky Trump, the rug-wearing thunder nugget
Jack White chides the president for saying he masquerades as a real artist
It took a musician to call out the golden elephants present and absent from the Oval Office’s Ukraine summit this week. Jack White, formerly of the White Stripes, said the building formerly known as the White House had now become the Gold and Gaudy House.
“Look at how disgusting Trump has transformed the historic White House. It’s now a vulgar, gold-leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room. Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he’s almost fully achieved the movie ‘Idiocracy’,” posted White.
“Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this con man, let alone give him the nuclear codes?
“A gold-plated Trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of Trump shoes on either side wouldn’t it? What an embarrassment to American history. Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit [Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky].”
The Gold House replied with a version of the “Yah boo sucks to you” child retorts that have become their standard since the man one Scot called the “mangled apricot hellbeast” has been in office (do Google the list of Scottish insults for Trump, of which “ludicrous tangerine ballbag”, “weapons-grade plum” and “knuckle-brained fart bag” are the most polite).
“Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career,” wrote Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung.
“It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendour and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House’.”
Unfortunately, Cheung, at best a PR apologist, took a knife to a gunfight with White: “‘Masquerading as a real artist’? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving.
“Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular con man leads is a badge of honour for me.”
The “rug-wearing thunder nugget” (another Scottish gem) will be assaulted by the music of the washed-up White during the 2026 Fifa World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
“Seven Nation Army”, the White Stripes 2003 single, is the most popular sports anthem in the world. It has had a billion plays on Spotify and before every match of 2018 World Cup in Russia it was the song that accompanied teams as they walked on to the field. Putin, the BFF of the “onion-eyed flap dragon” had the song played more than 2-million times during his tournament.
According to NPR (National Public Radio, the US public broadcaster Trump has defunded to the tune of $1.1bn) “Seven Nation Army” became a sports anthem six months after its release when Belgium’s Club Brugge beat AC Milan 1-0 in a Uefa Champions League match when their fans, who had heard the song in a bar before, began singing the opening riff.
Three years later Roma beat Brugge and they adopted the song, which led to it being taken on by Italy as an unofficial national anthem for the 2006 World Cup, which they won. It travelled across to the US to college football, then to the NFL, NBA and NHL. “Music publishers sold thousands of arrangements to marching bands,” wrote NPR.
Trump used the “Seven Nation Army” by “Washed-up” White during his 2016 campaign for which the White Stripes sued him. They were “disgusted by this association, and by the illegal use of their song” and produced T-shirts with the legend “ICKY TRUMP” a note to their 2007 album “Icky Thump”.
The list of musicians who have issued Trump with “cease and desist” orders for using their music includes the Rolling Stones, REM, Celine Dion, Phil Collins, Neil Young, the Village People (think “Taco Man”), Abba, the Foo Fighters and the estates of Tom Petty and Sinéad O’Connor, the latter who described him as a “biblical devil”.
Jack White released his sixth solo album last year, titled “No Name”, which Rolling Stone said was “kick-ass” and the Guardian described as “dark, heavy, thrilling, beautiful”. It’s a revival of White’s roots, a hark back to the White Stripes, who were “nothing if not a formal exercise in exploring the possibilities of self-imposed limitation”.
Since August 1, “No Name” had sold 500,000 copies, meaning it had reached, ahem, gold status. Time to do the washing-up, Gold House.
