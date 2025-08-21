Sport / Other Sport

Ageing Djokovic chasing history in bid for US Open title

Novak Djokovic is not only chasing a 25th Major but also seeking to become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion

21 August 2025 - 15:10
by JANINA NUNO RIOS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Novak Djokovic. Picture: REUTERS.
Novak Djokovic. Picture: REUTERS.

After semifinal runs at all three Grand Slams this season, 38-year-old Novak Djokovic arrives at the US Open chasing history while confronting the limits of an ageing body.

The Serbian great remains in pursuit of an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, but comes to Flushing Meadows without a single competitive singles match since his Wimbledon semifinal loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Skipping hard-court tune-ups in Toronto and Cincinnati, Djokovic has placed all his chips on New York in what many see as his last realistic shot at Grand Slam glory.

After his straight-sets Wimbledon loss to Sinner, he admitted reality is “hitting him like never before” and that closing the gap on today’s best gets harder each season.

“It’s just age, the wear and tear of the body. As much as I'm taking care of it, the reality hits me right now,” said Djokovic, whose only titles over the past 18 months have been Olympic gold in Paris and an ATP 250 in Geneva in May.

“These guys are fit, young, sharp. I feel like I'm going into the match with a tank half empty. It’s just not possible to win a match like that. It’s one of these things I accept and embrace in some way, deal with the reality the way it is, and try to make the most out of it.”

Djokovic is not only chasing a 25th Major but also seeking to become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion. Two years removed from his last major triumph at the 2023 US Open, the seventh seed knows time is running out on his era.

What makes this quest all the more compelling is the opposition, with Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz emerging as the standard-bearers of a new generation.

Between them, they have claimed every Major since Djokovic's last triumph at Flushing Meadows, with the Serb striving to keep his place among the game’s dominant forces.

Whether it proves a breakthrough or a last dance for Djokovic, the spotlight remains on him, with history waiting to be claimed, if his body allows it.

Reuters

Alcaraz targets US Open glory and world No 1 spot as Sinner’s main rival

Spanish 22-year-old arrives in New York red-hot and ready to reclaim top ranking
Sport
20 hours ago

THE FINANCE GHOST: Just do it vs Get it On

In terms of brand positioning, Nike is now a turnaround story while On is a disruption story
Money & Investing
10 hours ago

Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff through to Cincinnati third round

Carlos Alcaraz bounced back from a mid-match slump to down Bosnian Damir Džumhur 6-1 2-6 6-3
Sport
1 week ago

Sabalenka survives opener in Cincinnati but Sinner cruises through

World No 1 woman saves 12 break points while men’s defending champion shows pristine form
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pollard back to steady shaky Bok ship
Sport / Rugby
2.
Jean-Luc du Preez given another Springbok chance
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rassie Erasmus sticks to his guns for Cape Town ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Maharaj’s stellar performance helps SA trounce ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Subrayen facing assessment for suspect action in ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Alcaraz targets US Open glory and world No 1 spot as Sinner’s main rival

Sport / Other Sport

Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff through to Cincinnati third round

Sport / Other Sport

Sabalenka survives opener in Cincinnati but Sinner cruises through

Sport / Other Sport

US Open lifts prize money to $90m

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.