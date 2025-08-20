Tiger Woods to lead new PGA Tour committee to overhaul professional golf

Atlanta — Tiger Woods has been named chair of the PGA Tour’s new future competition committee by CEO Brian Rolapp, who is tasking the nine-person panel to bring “significant change” to the current model for tournament golf competition.
Rolapp said on Wednesday the goal is to optimise the game for players, fans and Tour partners. Woods was told to apply a “clean sheet” mentality and invite input from players, fans, sponsors and partners.
“The goal is not incremental change,” Rolapp said at East Lake Golf Club one day before the Tour Championship begins. “The goal is significant change.”
Fan engagement was amplified under Jay Monahan, and is a core tenet for LIV Golf with a popular social media presence driven by Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, among others. Rolapp is looking to widen the PGA Tour’s presence in those categories while thinking even bigger.
“The sports business is not that complicated. You get the product right. You get the right partners. Your fans will reward you,” Rolapp said.
Woods is one of four player directors on the new committee. Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Camilo Villegas are joined by Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell of the player advisory council.
Joe Gorder, chair of the PGA Tour Enterprises and policy boards, Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry and former Cubs and Red Sox GM Theo Epstein are also on the committee. Epstein serves as a senior adviser to FSG.
Rolapp said he has not had contact with anyone from the Public Investment Fund. While he did not say verbatim that merger talks with LIV Golf are dead, he intimated his focus was exclusively on the PGA Tour.
“I have not spoken to anyone from the Public Investment Fund. I’ve been here for three weeks, so my focus has obviously been on the Tour, focusing on the Tour and in learning and starting to develop a bit of a vision for the future,” Rolapp said.
“I would offer to you that the best collection of golfers in the world are on the PGA Tour,” he said. “I think there’s a bunch of metrics that demonstrate that, from rankings to viewership to whatever you want to pick. I’m going to lean into that and strengthen that.”
The full committee, confirmed by the PGA Tour and announced on Wednesday are:
Tiger Woods (chair); Player director, PGA tour policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Patrick Cantlay; Player director, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Adam Scott; Player director, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Camilo Villegas; Player director, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Maverick McNealy; Co-chair, PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Keith Mitchell; Co-chair, PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Joe Gorder chair, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards, former executive Chair & CEO, Valero Energy John Henry; Principal, Fenway Sports Group; Manager, Strategic Sports Group; PGA Tour Enterprises Board Member Theo Epstein, Senior adviser, Fenway Sports Group; former GM, Boston Red Sox and president of Baseball Operations, Chicago Cubs
Tiger Woods to lead new PGA Tour committee to overhaul professional golf
CEO says the goal is to optimise the game for players, fans and Tour partners
Atlanta — Tiger Woods has been named chair of the PGA Tour’s new future competition committee by CEO Brian Rolapp, who is tasking the nine-person panel to bring “significant change” to the current model for tournament golf competition.
Rolapp said on Wednesday the goal is to optimise the game for players, fans and Tour partners. Woods was told to apply a “clean sheet” mentality and invite input from players, fans, sponsors and partners.
“The goal is not incremental change,” Rolapp said at East Lake Golf Club one day before the Tour Championship begins. “The goal is significant change.”
Fan engagement was amplified under Jay Monahan, and is a core tenet for LIV Golf with a popular social media presence driven by Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, among others. Rolapp is looking to widen the PGA Tour’s presence in those categories while thinking even bigger.
“The sports business is not that complicated. You get the product right. You get the right partners. Your fans will reward you,” Rolapp said.
Woods is one of four player directors on the new committee. Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Camilo Villegas are joined by Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell of the player advisory council.
Joe Gorder, chair of the PGA Tour Enterprises and policy boards, Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry and former Cubs and Red Sox GM Theo Epstein are also on the committee. Epstein serves as a senior adviser to FSG.
Rolapp said he has not had contact with anyone from the Public Investment Fund. While he did not say verbatim that merger talks with LIV Golf are dead, he intimated his focus was exclusively on the PGA Tour.
“I have not spoken to anyone from the Public Investment Fund. I’ve been here for three weeks, so my focus has obviously been on the Tour, focusing on the Tour and in learning and starting to develop a bit of a vision for the future,” Rolapp said.
“I would offer to you that the best collection of golfers in the world are on the PGA Tour,” he said. “I think there’s a bunch of metrics that demonstrate that, from rankings to viewership to whatever you want to pick. I’m going to lean into that and strengthen that.”
The full committee, confirmed by the PGA Tour and announced on Wednesday are:
Tiger Woods (chair); Player director, PGA tour policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Patrick Cantlay; Player director, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Adam Scott; Player director, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Camilo Villegas; Player director, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Maverick McNealy; Co-chair, PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Keith Mitchell; Co-chair, PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Joe Gorder chair, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards, former executive Chair & CEO, Valero Energy John Henry; Principal, Fenway Sports Group; Manager, Strategic Sports Group; PGA Tour Enterprises Board Member Theo Epstein, Senior adviser, Fenway Sports Group; former GM, Boston Red Sox and president of Baseball Operations, Chicago Cubs
Field Level Media
Scheffler edges ahead of MacIntyre to win BMW title
Bryson DeChambeau well-placed for podium finish in Indianapolis
Rose outguns JJ Spaun in playoff to win at St Jude
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sebastian Munoz takes first career LIV victory
Scheffler edges ahead of MacIntyre to win BMW title
Bryson DeChambeau well-placed for podium finish in Indianapolis
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Work your nuts off to win, then it’s party time
Rickie Fowler must keep playing good golf for Ryder Cup consideration
Dean Burmester comes from behind to win LIV Golf Chicago
Rose outguns JJ Spaun in playoff to win at St Jude
Hollick secures fourth Sunshine Tour title
Van Tonder first local confirmed for 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge
Dominant Scottie Scheffler ‘in a league of his own’
Schauffele eyes new plan to defend British Open crown
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.