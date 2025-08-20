Sport / Other Sport

Tiger Woods to lead new PGA Tour committee to overhaul professional golf

CEO says the goal is to optimise the game for players, fans and Tour partners

20 August 2025 - 19:24
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tiger Woods. Picture: RONALD MARTINEZ/GETTYIMAGES
Tiger Woods. Picture: RONALD MARTINEZ/GETTYIMAGES

Atlanta — Tiger Woods has been named chair of the PGA Tour’s new future competition committee by CEO Brian Rolapp, who is tasking the nine-person panel to bring “significant change” to the current model for tournament golf competition.

Rolapp said on Wednesday the goal is to optimise the game for players, fans and Tour partners. Woods was told to apply a “clean sheet” mentality and invite input from players, fans, sponsors and partners.

“The goal is not incremental change,” Rolapp said at East Lake Golf Club one day before the Tour Championship begins. “The goal is significant change.”

Fan engagement was amplified under Jay Monahan, and is a core tenet for LIV Golf with a popular social media presence driven by Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, among others. Rolapp is looking to widen the PGA Tour’s presence in those categories while thinking even bigger.

“The sports business is not that complicated. You get the product right. You get the right partners. Your fans will reward you,” Rolapp said.

Woods is one of four player directors on the new committee. Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Camilo Villegas are joined by Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell of the player advisory council.

Joe Gorder, chair of the PGA Tour Enterprises and policy boards, Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry and former Cubs and Red Sox GM Theo Epstein are also on the committee. Epstein serves as a senior adviser to FSG.

Rolapp said he has not had contact with anyone from the Public Investment Fund. While he did not say verbatim that merger talks with LIV Golf are dead, he intimated his focus was exclusively on the PGA Tour.

“I have not spoken to anyone from the Public Investment Fund. I’ve been here for three weeks, so my focus has obviously been on the Tour, focusing on the Tour and in learning and starting to develop a bit of a vision for the future,” Rolapp said.

“I would offer to you that the best collection of golfers in the world are on the PGA Tour,” he said. “I think there’s a bunch of metrics that demonstrate that, from rankings to viewership to whatever you want to pick. I’m going to lean into that and strengthen that.”

The full committee, confirmed by the PGA Tour and announced on Wednesday are:

Tiger Woods (chair); Player director, PGA tour policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Patrick Cantlay; Player director, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Adam Scott; Player director, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Camilo Villegas; Player director, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards Maverick McNealy; Co-chair, PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Keith Mitchell; Co-chair, PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Joe Gorder chair, PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Boards, former executive Chair & CEO, Valero Energy John Henry; Principal, Fenway Sports Group; Manager, Strategic Sports Group; PGA Tour Enterprises Board Member Theo Epstein, Senior adviser, Fenway Sports Group; former GM, Boston Red Sox and president of Baseball Operations, Chicago Cubs

Field Level Media

Scheffler edges ahead of MacIntyre to win BMW title

US golfer earns 18th win on the PGA Tour with all coming since February 2022
Sport
2 days ago

Bryson DeChambeau well-placed for podium finish in Indianapolis

Third-placed player can secure his highest year-end finish after placing fourth in 2023 and eighth in 2024
Sport
6 days ago

Rose outguns JJ Spaun in playoff to win at St Jude

England player began his charge shortly after a bogey at the par-4 12th hole to move up the leader board
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pirates coach wisely applies ‘if it ain’t broke, ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Pollard back to steady shaky Bok ship
Sport / Rugby
3.
Springboks suffer injury blows ahead of second ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: It’s bat on ball, not ocean on ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Maharaj’s stellar performance helps SA trounce ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sebastian Munoz takes first career LIV victory

Sport / Other Sport

Scheffler edges ahead of MacIntyre to win BMW title

Sport / Other Sport

Bryson DeChambeau well-placed for podium finish in Indianapolis

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Work your nuts off to win, then it’s party time

Opinion / Columnists

Rickie Fowler must keep playing good golf for Ryder Cup consideration

Sport / Other Sport

Dean Burmester comes from behind to win LIV Golf Chicago

Sport / Other Sport

Rose outguns JJ Spaun in playoff to win at St Jude

Sport / Other Sport

Hollick secures fourth Sunshine Tour title

Sport / Other Sport

Van Tonder first local confirmed for 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Sport / Other Sport

Dominant Scottie Scheffler ‘in a league of his own’

Sport / Other Sport

Schauffele eyes new plan to defend British Open crown

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.