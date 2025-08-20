Sport / Other Sport

Back-nine blitz earns Schietekat lead in Sunbet Challenge

Six birdies over second half marks return to form for five-time Sunshine Tour winner, whose last victory came in 2023

20 August 2025 - 20:53
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
Neil Schietekat has a one-stroke lead heading into the second round of the Sunbet Challenge. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/Sunshine Tour
A strong back nine carried Neil Schietekat to an opening eight-under-par 64 and a one-stroke lead in Wednesday’s first round of the Sunbet Challenge at Wingate Park Country Club.

Schietekat was two under par at the turn before an impressive back nine of six birdies earned him the lead.

“I did hit my driver really good, so the par fives on the back nine gave me birdie opportunities that I took. I didn’t miss a single fairway on the back nine and made the putts I needed,” said Schietekat.

“Overall, it was windy out there so my plan was to try to get the ball as close as possible to the green, but the crosswinds made it quite tough.”

Schietekat’s 64 is a welcome return to form for the five-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, whose last victory came in 2023.

“It’s been a tough year and golf is a crazy game — you have some highs and you have some lows. You just have to remember the highs, because sometimes the lows last a little bit longer.”

James Mack is his nearest challenge, who shot a 65 and was the only player in the current top 10 not to drop a shot on day one of this Sunshine Tour event.

Jacques Blaauw, Jean-Paul Strydom and Martin Vorster are tied for third on six under par.

Mexico’s Luis Carrera, currently second on the Sunshine Tour’s Courier Guy Order of Merit, opened with a five-under-par 67, while Yurav Premlall, who lost in a playoff for last week’s Vodacom Origins of Golf title, is four shots off the lead.

Tiger Woods to lead new PGA Tour committee to overhaul professional golf

CEO says the goal is to optimise the game for players, fans and Tour partners
Sport
8 hours ago

Scheffler edges ahead of MacIntyre to win BMW title

US golfer earns 18th win on the PGA Tour with all coming since February 2022
Sport
2 days ago

Sebastian Munoz takes first career LIV victory

Colombian birdies last holes, outlasts Rahm in playoff to win LIV Golf Indianapolis
Sport
2 days ago

Bryson DeChambeau well-placed for podium finish in Indianapolis

Third-placed player can secure his highest year-end finish after placing fourth in 2023 and eighth in 2024
Sport
6 days ago
