Iga Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini to win Cincinnati Open title

Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns a shot against Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre on August 18 2025. Picture: AARON DOSTER/IMAGN IMAGES.
Iga Swiatek captured her first Cincinnati Open title on Monday beating Jasmine Paolini 7-5 6-4, with the Pole third seed sending a powerful message ahead of the US Open.
The six-time Grand Slam winner did not drop a set on her way to the title and was clinical in the final, converting all six of her break points to clinch her 11th WTA 1000 crown and first since 2024’s Italian Open.
She is now the second all-time winner in the WTA 1000 format history, trailing only Serena Williams (23).
“I want to thank my team.… Thank you for forcing me to become a better player and learning how to play on these faster surfaces. I'm shocked and super happy,” Swiatek said.
Paolini made the brighter start, surging to a 3-0 lead and pushing Swiatek to the brink of a double break. The Pole responded with a five-game run and, after squandering her first chance to serve out the opening set, closed it on her second attempt.
Swiatek carried her momentum into the second set, saving two break points at 4-3 before holding firm to move within one game of the title. She sealed victory at the first opportunity with a big serve, extending her perfect record against the Italian to 6—0.
The win ensures Wimbledon champion Swiatek will climb back to world No 2, securing the second seed for the final Major of the year at Flushing Meadows, where singles action begins on Sunday.
Swiatek is also set to team up with Norway’s Casper Ruud in the new US Open mixed doubles event.
Earlier in the day, Carlos Alcaraz won the Cincinnati Open after top seed Jannik Sinner retired after feeling unwell, raising concerns about the Italian’s fitness just days before he is due to begin the defence of his US Open title.
The Spanish second seed snapped the world No 1’s 26-match winning streak on hard courts when his ailing rival signalled he could no longer continue while trailing 5-0 in the first set of the final.
“This is not the way that I want to win trophies. I just have to say sorry, I can understand how you must feel now,” Alcaraz told Sinner during the presentation ceremony after capturing his third Masters 1000 crown of the season after his success in Monte Carlo and Rome.
“As I said many times, you are a true champion, and I am sure that from these situations, you are going to come back even stronger, as you always do. That’s what true champions do.”
Sinner had been bidding to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2015 to win back-to-back Cincinnati titles but he looked uncomfortable early on in the sweltering conditions.
He called it quits after 23min of play.
“I'm super, super sorry to disappoint you,” Sinner told the crowd.
“Yesterday I didn't feel great. I thought that I would improve during the night, but it came up worse.
“I tried to come out, tried to make it at least a small match, but I couldn’t handle more, so I’m very sorry.”
Reuters
