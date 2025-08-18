Scheffler edges ahead of MacIntyre to win BMW title

Scottie Scheffler celebrates winning the BMW Championship, his 18th victory on the PGA Tour. Picture: RAFAEL SUANES/IMAGN IMAGES
Owings Mills — Scottie Scheffler pitched in for birdie at the 17th hole and held on to defeat Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre by two shots at the BMW Championship on Sunday at Caves Valley Golf Club.
Scheffler posted a 3-under-par 67 to finish the week at 15-under 265. It took him little time to surpass MacIntyre — the sole leader after each of the first three rounds at the second leg of the FedExCup playoffs — as he struggled to a 3-over 73.
Scheffler had an uneven back nine that included two of his three bogeys. But after both he and MacIntyre missed the green at the difficult par-3 17th, Scheffler aimed a perfect pitch shot that took a full 12 sec to trickle down the length of the green and directly into the hole.
Maverick McNealy posted a bogey-free 66 and captured third at 11 under. Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (67) and Sam Burns (68) tied for fourth at 10 under.
Scheffler, 29, earned his 18th win on the PGA Tour — all of them coming since February 2022. He will be the heavy favourite to repeat at the Tour Championship this week in Atlanta.
MacIntyre, who totalled just three bogeys over the first three rounds, bogeyed three of his first five holes on Sunday to squander a four-shot lead. He hit only half of the fairways and the greens in regulation and did not make a birdie until the par-5 No 16.
The first hole saw a two-shot swing as Scheffler played it perfectly for a birdie and MacIntyre missed the fairway, the green and the 7-foot par save.
MacIntyre unravelled. He missed the green in regulation again at No 2 and 5 and failed to save par. The third bogey created a tie with Scheffler at 13 under, and two holes later, Scheffler knocked in a 6-footer for birdie and the outright lead.
Scheffler stuck his approach at the 11th to 3 feet for an easy birdie. His putter acted up on him at No 12 and 14, leading to bogeys from close range, but MacIntyre dropped another shot after missing the green at the par-3 13th.
