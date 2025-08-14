Bryson DeChambeau well-placed for podium finish in Indianapolis

Bryson DeChambeau wants a LIV Golf podium finish. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK/UPI/TANNEN MAURY
As LIV Golf crowns its 2025 individual champion this weekend in Indianapolis, Bryson DeChambeau will be thrilled to hang on to third place.
DeChambeau can’t catch leader Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, or closest pursuer Jon Rahm, of Spain, who will battle for the individual title at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indianapolis.
He can, however, secure his highest year-end finish after placing fourth in 2023 and eighth in 2024.
“I put myself in a solid position for the podium,” DeChambeau told reporters.
“[I] want to finally get on that podium. That would be awesome to do.
“I had a chance last week to win and have a chance to win the overall, but it didn’t happen. It is what it is.
“But this week, I’m focused on my own game, hitting the best shots I can for the team, and hopefully getting on the team podium as well.”
DeChambeau declined to speculate on whether Niemann or Rahm would be victorious.
“The level of competition they bring to LIV is out of control. It makes it almost impossible for some guys,” he said.
“What they’re doing is great for LIV, it’s great for golf, and whoever wins — I’m not going to say — but it’s going to be an awesome feat and historical year for either one of those individuals.”
DeChambeau, 31, finished in a tie for 13th on Sunday in Chicago after carding a 3-over 74 in the final round.
The two-time US Open winner has 140.74 points this season and is followed in the standings by Dean Burmester of SA (117.25) and Talor Gooch (112.70).
DeChambeau won the LIV Golf Korea event in May and has six other top-10 finishes this season, including a T2 in Mexico City.
His team, Crushers GC, is second in the team standings behind Legion XIII.
DeChambeau was asked about playing in the Indianapolis area and other LIV locales that have historically been underserved on the pro golf scene.
“There’s plenty of markets out there that would like to have LIV Golf because of the economic impact as well as numerous other things, but Indianapolis having an event here showcasing these great stars, this great talent, at an awesome venue, is what’s needed for the game of golf and LIV,” he said.
DeChambeau compared it to his experience on the PGA Tour, where “we went back to the same places every single time”.
“It’s cool we’re going into different markets and infiltrating and feeling out different places because they’re all starved of it, and it’s time for the game to move to places that are starved,” he said.
“I can’t wait to see the crowds out here this week, see what they’re all about, and hope to give them everything they want and more.
“LIV is definitely one of their best strategies to continue to go to these markets that are a little smaller and give them an opportunity to see what the top players in the world look like.”
Bryson DeChambeau well-placed for podium finish in Indianapolis
Third-placed player can secure his highest year-end finish after placing fourth in 2023 and eighth in 2024
As LIV Golf crowns its 2025 individual champion this weekend in Indianapolis, Bryson DeChambeau will be thrilled to hang on to third place.
DeChambeau can’t catch leader Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, or closest pursuer Jon Rahm, of Spain, who will battle for the individual title at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indianapolis.
He can, however, secure his highest year-end finish after placing fourth in 2023 and eighth in 2024.
“I put myself in a solid position for the podium,” DeChambeau told reporters.
“[I] want to finally get on that podium. That would be awesome to do.
“I had a chance last week to win and have a chance to win the overall, but it didn’t happen. It is what it is.
“But this week, I’m focused on my own game, hitting the best shots I can for the team, and hopefully getting on the team podium as well.”
DeChambeau declined to speculate on whether Niemann or Rahm would be victorious.
“The level of competition they bring to LIV is out of control. It makes it almost impossible for some guys,” he said.
“What they’re doing is great for LIV, it’s great for golf, and whoever wins — I’m not going to say — but it’s going to be an awesome feat and historical year for either one of those individuals.”
DeChambeau, 31, finished in a tie for 13th on Sunday in Chicago after carding a 3-over 74 in the final round.
The two-time US Open winner has 140.74 points this season and is followed in the standings by Dean Burmester of SA (117.25) and Talor Gooch (112.70).
DeChambeau won the LIV Golf Korea event in May and has six other top-10 finishes this season, including a T2 in Mexico City.
His team, Crushers GC, is second in the team standings behind Legion XIII.
DeChambeau was asked about playing in the Indianapolis area and other LIV locales that have historically been underserved on the pro golf scene.
“There’s plenty of markets out there that would like to have LIV Golf because of the economic impact as well as numerous other things, but Indianapolis having an event here showcasing these great stars, this great talent, at an awesome venue, is what’s needed for the game of golf and LIV,” he said.
DeChambeau compared it to his experience on the PGA Tour, where “we went back to the same places every single time”.
“It’s cool we’re going into different markets and infiltrating and feeling out different places because they’re all starved of it, and it’s time for the game to move to places that are starved,” he said.
“I can’t wait to see the crowds out here this week, see what they’re all about, and hope to give them everything they want and more.
“LIV is definitely one of their best strategies to continue to go to these markets that are a little smaller and give them an opportunity to see what the top players in the world look like.”
Field Level Media
Dean Burmester comes from behind to win LIV Golf Chicago
Hollick secures fourth Sunshine Tour title
Miyu Yamashita wins AIG Women’s Open for first career victory
Cameron Young cruises to first PGA Tour victory
Van Tonder first local confirmed for 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge
Dominant Scottie Scheffler ‘in a league of his own’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rickie Fowler must keep playing good golf for Ryder Cup consideration
Rose outguns JJ Spaun in playoff to win at St Jude
Dean Burmester comes from behind to win LIV Golf Chicago
Hollick secures fourth Sunshine Tour title
Miyu Yamashita wins AIG Women’s Open for first career victory
Cameron Young cruises to first PGA Tour victory
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.