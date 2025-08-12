Sinner passes Diallo test as Sabalenka edges Raducanu

Aryna Sabalenka on her way to victory over Emma Raducanu. Picture: IMAGN IMAGES/AARON DOSTER
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka kept her Cincinnati Open title defence alive by claiming a 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(5) victory over Emma Raducanu in a marathon third-round clash on Monday, while men’s top-seed Jannik Sinner overcame Canadian Gabriel Diallo.
After their third-round clash at Wimbledon in July, Sabalenka and Raducanu produced another epic contest, featuring a 13-deuce game in the third set, before the 27-year-old Belarusian sealed victory in 3hr 9min.
Sabalenka relied on her trademark powerful serve to hold firm in the key moments, winning two tiebreaks to take her tally to 18 for the season, the most by any women’s singles player in the professional era.
Despite the defeat, Raducanu seems to be finding her best form just in time for this month’s US Open at Flushing Meadows, where she triumphed in 2021. The 22-year-old Briton outscored Sabalenka in total points won, 125-123.
“I’m really happy to see her healthy. I can see she’s improving,” Sabalenka said of Raducanu. “Happy to get through this match. I really hope tomorrow I have a day off.”
Sabalenka next faces Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the last 16.
Men’s defending champion Sinner reached the last 16 with a 6-2 7-6(6) victory over Diallo, stretching his winning streak on hard courts to 23 matches.
The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion, whose clash with Diallo was delayed by a fire alarm before the players continued through the noise, next faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.
“I feel like today was a very difficult day at the office,” Sinner said. “He was serving very well, especially in the second set. Against big servers you always have to find the right balance at the back of the court.
“Today I struggled a bit at times. But still very happy. I need these tough matches... Getting used to very difficult situations. I’m very happy this happened before a Grand Slam.”
Earlier, fourth-seed Taylor Fritz defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4) 7-5 after a power outage caused a one-hour delay.
The 27-year-old American did not face a break point and capitalised on his lone break opportunity before serving out the match, sealing the win in 2hr 8min.
Former champion Madison Keys booked her place in the last 16 with a 6-4 6-0 win over Japan's Aoi Ito, edging a tight first set before storming through the second in just 20 minutes.
Next up for the Australian Open champion is Kazakh ninth-seed Elena Rybakina, who recovered from a first-set wobble to battle to a 4-6 6-3 7-5 win over Belgian Elise Mertens.
“In the first set I struggled a lot. I think I never did so many double faults. Something for me to learn. Happy in the end I managed to find my game. Thank you so much guys for staying so late,” the 2022 Wimbledon champion said.
Anna Kalinskaya stunned American fifth-seed and Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova 7-5 6-4 for her third win against a top-10 opponent in the season. Kalinskaya will face fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the next round.
American 13th-seed Tommy Paul was knocked out by 37-year-old Adrian Mannarino, who came back from a set down to win 5-7 6-3 6-4.
Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech had earlier collapsed mid-match in sweltering conditions before being forced to retire against Canadian 23rd-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was leading 7-6(4) 4-2.
Sinner passes Diallo test as Sabalenka edges Raducanu
World No 1 and in-form Briton produce another epic women’s contest
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka kept her Cincinnati Open title defence alive by claiming a 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(5) victory over Emma Raducanu in a marathon third-round clash on Monday, while men’s top-seed Jannik Sinner overcame Canadian Gabriel Diallo.
After their third-round clash at Wimbledon in July, Sabalenka and Raducanu produced another epic contest, featuring a 13-deuce game in the third set, before the 27-year-old Belarusian sealed victory in 3hr 9min.
Sabalenka relied on her trademark powerful serve to hold firm in the key moments, winning two tiebreaks to take her tally to 18 for the season, the most by any women’s singles player in the professional era.
Despite the defeat, Raducanu seems to be finding her best form just in time for this month’s US Open at Flushing Meadows, where she triumphed in 2021. The 22-year-old Briton outscored Sabalenka in total points won, 125-123.
“I’m really happy to see her healthy. I can see she’s improving,” Sabalenka said of Raducanu. “Happy to get through this match. I really hope tomorrow I have a day off.”
Sabalenka next faces Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the last 16.
Men’s defending champion Sinner reached the last 16 with a 6-2 7-6(6) victory over Diallo, stretching his winning streak on hard courts to 23 matches.
The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion, whose clash with Diallo was delayed by a fire alarm before the players continued through the noise, next faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.
“I feel like today was a very difficult day at the office,” Sinner said. “He was serving very well, especially in the second set. Against big servers you always have to find the right balance at the back of the court.
“Today I struggled a bit at times. But still very happy. I need these tough matches... Getting used to very difficult situations. I’m very happy this happened before a Grand Slam.”
Earlier, fourth-seed Taylor Fritz defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4) 7-5 after a power outage caused a one-hour delay.
The 27-year-old American did not face a break point and capitalised on his lone break opportunity before serving out the match, sealing the win in 2hr 8min.
Former champion Madison Keys booked her place in the last 16 with a 6-4 6-0 win over Japan's Aoi Ito, edging a tight first set before storming through the second in just 20 minutes.
Next up for the Australian Open champion is Kazakh ninth-seed Elena Rybakina, who recovered from a first-set wobble to battle to a 4-6 6-3 7-5 win over Belgian Elise Mertens.
“In the first set I struggled a lot. I think I never did so many double faults. Something for me to learn. Happy in the end I managed to find my game. Thank you so much guys for staying so late,” the 2022 Wimbledon champion said.
Anna Kalinskaya stunned American fifth-seed and Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova 7-5 6-4 for her third win against a top-10 opponent in the season. Kalinskaya will face fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the next round.
American 13th-seed Tommy Paul was knocked out by 37-year-old Adrian Mannarino, who came back from a set down to win 5-7 6-3 6-4.
Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech had earlier collapsed mid-match in sweltering conditions before being forced to retire against Canadian 23rd-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was leading 7-6(4) 4-2.
Reuters
Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff through to Cincinnati third round
Sabalenka survives opener in Cincinnati but Sinner cruises through
US Open lifts prize money to $90m
Osaka heads into Canadian Open semifinal, Shelton defeats De Minaur
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.