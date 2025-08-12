Sport / Other Sport

Duplantis sets 13th pole vault world record

Swedish athlete clears 6.29m at the Hungarian Grand Prix meeting in Budapest

12 August 2025 - 21:15
by Trevor Stynes
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MAJA HITIJ
Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MAJA HITIJ

Swedish pole vaulter Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis broke his world record with a clearance of 6.29m  at the Hungarian Grand Prix meeting in Budapest on Tuesday, the 13th time he has set a world-best mark.

The double Olympic champion continued his tradition of improving on his previous mark by 1cm, with his second attempt at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial overhauling the record he set in Stockholm in June.

Duplantis had looked a little off his best form, missing his first attempt at 6.11m, and after Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis retired after failing twice at the same height the Swede had the bar raised to make his usual world record attempt.

The 25-year-old two-time world champion was unsuccessful on his first try, and while he rattled the bar slightly on his second effort, Duplantis looked up almost in disbelief to see that he had once again reached new heights in a discipline he is utterly dominating.

Duplantis, who won his second world title in the stadium in 2023, ran straight to the crowd to celebrate with his partner Desire Inglander and his family.

US-born Duplantis first broke the world record in 2020 in Poland. Since then he has taken the sport to another level, and on Saturday he competes at the Silesia Diamond League, where he also broke the world record last year.

Reuters

Record-breaking Brevis cuts Australia to shreds

His unbeaten 125 surpassed Faf du Plessis’s 119, scored against the West Indies a decade ago
Sport
5 hours ago

Southern heavies begin honing their World Cup squads

SA and Australia open this year’s championship at Ellis Park in Joburg on Saturday
Sport
6 hours ago

Chiefs well poised ahead of first home clash

Coach happy to have an injury-free side, no suspensions and new and returning players
Sport
7 hours ago

Sinner passes Diallo test as Sabalenka edges Raducanu

World No 1 and in-form Briton produce another epic women’s contest
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kolisi breaks new ground at No 8 in Bok jersey
Sport / Rugby
2.
Wallabies have what it takes to beat Boks, says ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Boks eager for action after conditioning camp
Sport / Rugby
4.
Dean Burmester comes from behind to win LIV Golf ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Proteas star Miller lifts lid on harsh realities ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.