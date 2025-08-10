Sport / Other Sport

Sabalenka survives opener in Cincinnati but Sinner cruises through

World No 1 woman saves 12 break points while men’s defending champion shows pristine form

10 August 2025 - 14:50
by AMY TENNERY
Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot against Marketa Vondrousova during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre on Saturday. Picture: AARON DOSTER/IMAGN IMAGES
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka saved 12 break points to survive her Cincinnati opener against Czech Marketa Vondrousova 7-5 6-1 on Saturday, as men’s defending champion Jannik Sinner cruised past Colombian qualifier Daniel Galán 6-1 6-1.

Sabalenka, who had a first-round bye, had not played since her semifinal defeat at Wimbledon and said the downtime served her well as she mounted a tremendous defensive effort to set up a meeting with Briton Emma Raducanu.

“I played so many matches this season, so I’m quite experienced to handle those key moments,” Sabalenka told Tennis Channel.

“Key for me is always to go for it without doubting my decisions. So far it’s been working really well.”

Raducanu made easy work of Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-3 6-2 in her first match under new coach Francisco Roig, after a handful of confidence-building performances this summer that included a trip to the semifinals at the Washington Open.

“I’m really building some momentum. I’m happy with how I’ve stayed pretty consistent over the past few months,” said Raducanu, who lost to Sabalenka in a third-round thriller at Wimbledon this year.

“I still feel like there’s a long way to go but just working hard behind the scenes, putting a lot of hours in and hoping I can trust in that.”

Italy’s Sinner, who also took a break after his Wimbledon win, was in pristine form as he produced just four unforced errors to swat aside Galan in 59 minutes earlier in the day.

He will next play Canadian Gabriel Diallo.

“It’s very difficult to play here, I feel like the ball is flying, it’s very fast,” Sinner said. “So when you lose confidence with a couple of shots, it makes it very difficult to play.”

Poland’s third seed Iga Swiatek was back on top form after an early exit in Montreal as she sprinted through the first set and fended off four break points in the second to beat Anastasia Potapova comfortably 6-1 6-4.

She next plays Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, whom she has defeated in all three previous meetings, in the third round of the US Open tune-up tournament.

Australian Open winner Madison Keys of the US had a tougher opening to her Cincinnati campaign, saving two match points to survive against German Eva Lys with a 1-6 6-3 7-6(1) win to punch her ticket to the third round, where she will play Japan’s Aoi Ito.

“I just kept trying to listen to everyone here cheering me,” said Keys, who triumphed in 2019 and clinched Saturday’s affair with an unreturnable forehand. “It helped me get back into the match and across the finish line.”

Earlier on Saturday, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech upset Norwegian 11th seed Casper Ruud 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2, while eighth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti lost to France’s Benjamin Bonzi 5-7 6-4 7-6(4).

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz sent more than a dozen aces to close out the day’s programme on Centre Court with a routine 6-4 6-4 win over American compatriot Emilio Nava and book a meeting with Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Reuters

US Open lifts prize money to $90m

It is the largest purse in tennis history, up 20% from 2024
4 days ago

Osaka heads into Canadian Open semifinal, Shelton defeats De Minaur

Japanese former world No 1 trounces Elina Svitolina and will next face Clara Tauson
5 days ago

Zverev fights back to oust defending champion Popyrin from Canadian Open

Zverev next faces Russian Karen Khachanov, who beat Alex Michelsen of the US 6-4 7-6(3)
6 days ago

MARK ETHERIDGE: Ixopo mountain biker Michael Foster takes on the world

Foster flies to the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships having won the national and continental cross-country championships
3 weeks ago

Sinner rejoices at overcoming adversity to win Wimbledon

Ice-cool 23-year-old on top again after doping ban and Roland Garros loss
4 weeks ago
