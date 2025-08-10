Michael Hollick and his caddie Clavie Taderera. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR
Michael Hollick became a four-time winner on the Sunshine Tour with his two-stroke victory in the FNB Eswatini Challenge at the Ezulwini Golf & Country Club on Saturday.
Hollick, who led going into the final round, signed for a final round of 68 to win on 16 under par. It was also a special moment for his caddie, Clavie Taderera, who was also recognised at the prize giving and presented with a winning Sunshine Tour caddie medal.
It was a commanding performance from Hollick, who ended the previous Sunshine Tour season with a victory in the Courier Guy DNi Tour Championship.
He started the final round strong with successive birdies on his opening two holes. A further two birdies on the front nine and then an eagle early on the back nine kept his title challenge on track. And he was able to seal the victory despite a double bogey on the par-three 14th hole.
“My gameplan was the same — try to get the ball in the fairway and don’t try to overpower this golf course. It is a short course and a scoreable one, but it still requires a lot of tactics and placing your ball in the right areas,” Hollick said.
The par fives were key to Hollick’s title chase and he played them in 11 under for the week.
“The par fives give you a lot of opportunities around here and when you have a lot of iron shots into the par fives you can make a score,” he said.
The duo of Pieter Moolman (69) and Herman Lobser (64) finished joint second on 14-under-par, with Paul Boshoff (66) joining Germany’s Allen John (70) in fourth place on 13 under par.
Hollick secures fourth Sunshine Tour title
SA golfer wins Eswatini Challenge on 16 under par
