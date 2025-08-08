MARK ETHERIDGE: Remarkable hurdler Marioné Fourie leaps back into 100m action

Marioné Fourie, here on her way to another win at the 2025 Athletics Grand Prix 2, has overcome her hurdles on and off the track. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CHRISTIAAN KOTZE
As Saturday marks the celebration of Women’s Day it’s only fitting that the rise and painful fall (or fall and rise again) of a remarkable young woman in the form of 100m hurdler Marioné Fourie is highlighted.
Her story is one of overcoming hurdles on and off the athletics track and the number four stands out for a few reasons.
Growing up in Vanderbijlpark, her life had an early hurdle.
“From grade 4 I went to stay with my grandparents due to personal circumstances but it was also in grade 4 that I first started trying hurdles, though I always wanted to do sport from very small.
“My grandma and grandpa have always been there to support me, through my schooling and well beyond.”
After a few school meetings a coach saw she had potential at hurdles “and I stayed with him for about four or five months and made my first nationals a year later.
“I came second but later discovered that I’d actually won the race but was given second place.”
Things went from strength to strength and she now has no fewer than four national 100m hurdles titles to her name.
En route though there were many competitive lows.
“I finished second so often during my school career — Kayla van der Bergh always got gold, which was very frustrating — but things eventually worked out because I kept on pushing and believing in myself.”
Now 23 and living in Pretoria, she dreamt of getting SA colours and going to the Olympics, realising both dreams when she was part of Team SA to the Paris Olympics. She has also stood on the podium on the elite Diamond League circuit and holds the national women’s 100m record of 12.49 sec.
There were crushed dreams though, with the passing of coach Jaun Strydom in March a body blow for the softly spoken youngster.
She takes time to think, and even six months later the wound is raw.
“It’s almost impossible to describe our relationship to anyone …
“It was just a special bond — nothing in particular, but he was just a perfect coach. We understood each other 100% and he was a special father-type figure to me.”
There was another jolt in June, this time in the physical realm. While dicing Dutch ace Nadine Visser at an event in Hengelo, Netherlands, she dipped for the line and her spikes caught in the tartan, sending her tumbling head over heels.
“I broke my collarbone in three places, was operated on in the Netherlands and ended up with a plate and screws.”
The rehab process was estimated to be four to six weeks and she’s happy to be back in full training now.
“It was really a bit of a pain … it was my right side so I couldn’t do anything — put my clothes on, eat properly, couldn’t sleep on my right-hand side, the arm was in a sling and I had to become left-handed for two weeks.”
She found the patience to “just go with the process”, which involved extra magnesium and calcium intake and ozone therapy, and as she says: “A comeback is better than a setback.”
And that comeback is as soon as next week, a last-minute arrangement by Diamond League organisers but she has no expectations of fireworks right now.
Unlike many athletes Fourie didn’t grow up with any heroines though she was an avid athletics fan.
“There wasn’t anyone specific … except maybe [the gritty Australian Olympic, Commonwealth and world championships 100m hurdles gold medallist] Sally Pearson.”
The lifestyle of a professional athlete takes its toll and Fourie has no qualms about her downtime.
“Athletes can actually be very lazy and I like being lazy when I’m not driving around to training or recovery, or physio or gym, so I like relaxing, watching a bit of TV or playing games with my fiancé [fellow sprinter Tristan Dean]. I also love playing with Mila, my cat!”
They say cats have nine lives — is it too much to expect Fourie to go on and take nine SA titles? Time will tell!
And because August is Woman’s Month there has to be two very proud women in the mix.
Amanda Dean is Tristan’s mom, the two youngsters having met at SA championships in Cape Town in 2019.
“She moved into our home during Covid-19 and we watched her blossom from a shy, uncertain girl into a confident, focused and accomplished young woman — much like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon.
“She became the daughter we never had. Though I didn’t give birth to her, she has a special place in our hearts and we love her as our own. Her dedication, discipline and unwavering commitment to her goals are nothing short of inspiring.”
Ladies first but last word to superproud Tristan: “Marioné inspires me every single day. No matter what pulls her down, even if it’s hundreds of times, she’ll get up again.
“I look up to her as my fiancée … it’s truly mind-blowing to witness the person she’s become over the years, coming from such a difficult background. She’s an example for anyone to push themselves to the next limit.
“She brings the best out of me and seeing her glow on the international stage is remarkable. I’m glad to be at her side every step of the way and believe me her best is yet to come.”
MARK ETHERIDGE: Remarkable hurdler Marioné Fourie leaps back into 100m action
Those closest to her forecast that the best is yet to come for 23-year-old athlete
