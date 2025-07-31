Van Tonder first local confirmed for 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Daniel van Tonder won the SA Open in 2021. Picture: SUNSINE TOUR
Daniel van Tonder is the first South African to be confirmed for this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from December 4-7.
Van Tonder will make his second appearance in “Africa’s Major” after his debut in 2014, where he finished 29th. He also returns to a Gary Player Country Club course where he won the SA Open in 2021.
Van Tonder is the next player to be added to the field after 2024 champion Johannes Veerman from the US confirmed that he would defend his title.
The 34-year-old Van Tonder booked his place in this DP World Tour showpiece event by winning the Sunshine Tour Courier Guy Order of Merit last season.His first Order of Merit triumph capped an incredible season during which Van Tonder won four times, including twice on the HotelPlanner Tour, and also secured himself a DP World Tour card for next season.
“I’m looking forward to playing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge again. As a South African, you always know your career is headed in the right direction if you have a tee time at the Golf Challenge,” said Van Tonder.
“It’s an iconic tournament that we all grew up watching and wanting to play in one day. I had my first chance in 2014 and I loved every second of that experience. It’s like playing in the Majors — once you’ve tasted it, you want to get back there.
“So I’m really looking forward to returning this year on the back of my most successful season ever on the Sunshine Tour.”
Van Tonder is looking to become the first South African champion of the Nedbank Golf Challenge since Branden Grace in 2017.
