Sport / Other Sport

Pieter Coetzé powers to pole position for Friday’s 200m backstroke final

Star bidding to become the second South African to win 100m-200m world championship double after Chad le Clos

31 July 2025 - 19:46
by David Isaacson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SA’s Pieter Coetze after winning his 200m backstroke semifinal. Picture: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS
SA’s Pieter Coetze after winning his 200m backstroke semifinal. Picture: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS

New world 100m backstroke champion Pieter Coetzé threw down the gauntlet in the 200m backstroke on Thursday as he claimed pole position for the final on Friday at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

Coetzé, racing on his own out in lane eight after taking the final 16th spot in the morning heats, sped across the eight laps to win his evening semifinal in a 1 min 54.22 sec African record.

His time would have won gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Frenchman Yohann Ndoye-Brouard won the other semifinal in 1:54.47, just ahead of Olympic champion Hubert Kos of Hungary in 1:54.64.

Coetzé, who ended seventh in this event at the Paris showpiece, is a racer and will surely thrive when swimming alongside his main rivals.

But it is worth remembering that Kos, who has a 1:54.14 best, could have more gas in the final.

An hour and 17 minutes before his backstroke semifinal, he competed in the 200m individual medley final, taking bronze behind French superstar Léon Marchand and American Shaine Casas.

Coetzé is bidding to become the second South African to win a 100m—200m world championship double after Chad le Clos in the butterfly in 2013.

Earlier, Kaylene Corbett advanced to the 200m breaststroke final as she ended fourth in her semifinal in 2:23.81, ranking seventh overall.

Corbett is no stranger to the big time, having swum in the 200m breaststroke finals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, as well as the 2019 world championships and even the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

But this will be the first time she’s competing without her retired training partner, Tatjana Smith.

Rebecca Meder in action. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
Rebecca Meder in action. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES

Up front, American Olympic champion Kate Douglass (2:20.96) and Russian world record-holder Evgeniia Chikunova (2:20.65) are expected to battle it out for gold in Friday’s final.

In the morning action, Rebecca Meder, racing in the lane next to Corbett in their heat, ended sixth in 2:28.40 to rank 24th overall.

She was well outside the 2:23.61 she swam to claim the national title in April.

Erin Gallagher won her 100m freestyle heat in 55.01, but it was not enough to book her spot in the evening session, ranking her 27th overall.

The slowest qualifying swim was 54.38, a time the owner of the 54.23 SA record has not achieved since 2019.

The SA women’s 4x200m freestyle team of Aimee Canny, Georgia Nel, Hannah Robertson and Catherine van Rensburg ended 10th in the only heat of the morning in 8:13.06.

They would have needed to break the 8:01.56 national mark by nearly three seconds to make the final.

The only South Africans in action on Friday morning are Gallagher in the women’s 50m freestyle and Van Rensburg in the women’s 800m freestyle.

Pieter Coetzé takes gold as he torpedoes world’s best backstrokers

Race featured Olympic champions but when SA swimmer put the hammer down his rivals were unable to respond
Sport
2 days ago

SA swimmers’ ambitions thwarted at Singapore world champs

Rebecca Meder and Erin Gallagher disappointed after falling short of finals, but look forward to next aquatic events
Sport
4 days ago

Pieter Coetzé wins second gold at student games as Bayanda Walaza enters fray

Swimmer picked up two more medals at games on Monday night, lifting SA to third on the medals table
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Affordable ticket prices unveiled for 2027 Rugby ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Pieter Coetzé takes gold as he torpedoes world’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Smith’s huge potential surfaces as he ends sixth ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Boks knuckle down for Rugby Championship
Sport / Rugby
5.
Wallabies’ state before Bok Tests anyone’s guess, ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Pieter Coetzé takes gold as he torpedoes world’s best backstrokers

Sport / Other Sport

SA swimmers’ ambitions thwarted at Singapore world champs

Sport / Other Sport

Pieter Coetzé wins second gold at student games as Bayanda Walaza enters fray

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.