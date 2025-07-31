Sport / Other Sport

Hungary for more: Piastri returns to Hungaroring as F1 leader

Australian looking forward to adding to his six wins from 13 races so far this season

31 July 2025 - 14:18
by Alan Baldwin
Formula One's Oscar Piastri has won six of 13 grands prix so far this season, more than any Australian driver has managed in a single year. Picture: JAKUB PORZYCKI/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Budapest- Oscar Piastri has become used to winning since his first in Hungary in 2024 and returns as Formula One leader looking to take a tidy advantage over McLaren teammate Lando Norris into the August break.

The 24-year-old has won six of 13 grands prix so far this season, already more than any Australian driver has managed in a single year, and leads his British rival by 16 points with 11 races remaining.

“I’m really excited to go back. It’s always a fun weekend. It's a great city, a cool track as well,” Piastri said after winning a rain-delayed race in Belgium last Sunday in McLaren’s sixth one-two finish of the season.

“I’m sure Thursday will be nice to go back to where I had my first win. But as soon as we get on track, you forget about that immediately.”

Hungary — hot and twisty and with a layout more like an overgrown go-kart track that makes overtaking tricky — places a premium on qualifying.

Norris took pole last time in Hungary but lost out to Piastri at the start, recovered the lead when the Australian suffered a slower pit stop and was then ordered by the team to hand back the place.

The Briton eventually complied but it rankled at the time and he will be looking to win on Sunday without any such controversy.

With McLaren dominant, and historically the most successful team in Hungary, the stage is set for another duel between the teammates.

Who joins them on the podium remains an open question but this could be the moment Lewis Hamilton has been waiting for with Ferrari, while teammate Charles Leclerc has had five podiums already this season.

Hamilton has an unrivalled record at the Hungaroring with eight wins and was third in 2024 though in a Mercedes, behind the McLarens. He also has nine poles at the circuit on the outskirts of the capital, Budapest.

“In the last few races, we’ve made progress in terms of competitiveness and in Belgium, thanks to a lot of hard work back in Maranello, we introduced an upgrade package that further improved our performance,” said team boss Fred Vasseur. 

“It will be interesting to see how the updated SF-25 performs on a completely different track, twisty, with plenty of medium and low-speed corners. Charles and Lewis are both in good form, and the team is also performing well.”

George Russell set the fastest lap in 2024 for Mercedes but his team have made some wrong turns in development and have work to do. Still Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli is also keen to get back in the points.

“After a tough weekend in Belgium, we are looking to put in a more competitive showing,” said team boss Toto Wolff. “Our performances in recent races have not been up to our standards, and we have work planned to understand why that has been and get on top of it this weekend.”

Four-times world champion Max Verstappen, winner in Hungary in 2022 and 2023, will be starting his 200th race for Red Bull.

The race is the 40th Hungarian Grand Prix and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who took his first win at the circuit with Renault in 2003, has raced in more than half of them, this being his record 22nd.

Reuters

