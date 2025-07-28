Little separates Pieter Coetzé from backstroke qualifiers in Singapore

Pieter Coetzé at the start of the second of the men's 100m backstroke semifinals at the world championships in Singapore on Monday night. Next to him is Hungarian Hubert Kos. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Pieter Coetzé bagged the third seeding position in Tuesday’s 100m backstroke final at the world championships in Singapore after a pair of hard-fought semifinals on Monday night.
The South African, who set a 51.99sec world lead at the World Student Games in Germany just more than a week ago, touched second in the second heatin 52.29, behind Hungarian Hubert Kos, the Olympic champion in the 200m backstroke, in 52.21.
Russian Kliment Kolesnikov won the first semifinal in 52.26, just nine-hundredths of a second ahead of the Olympic champion in this event, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon, also owner of the 51.60 world record, who kept enough in reserve to clinch bronze in the 50m butterfly half an hour later.
Just 0.36sec — or the blink of an eye — separated the eight fastest swimmers, who included Oliver Morgan of Britain (52.41), Apostolos Chrisou of Greece (52.44), Frenchman Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (52.47) and Russia’s Miron Lifintsev (52.57).
It’s probably the greatest depth of competition a South African swimmer has faced.
Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling saw 0.82sec separating the top eight of the men’s 100m freestyle semi-finalists at Athens 2004.
Just 0.75sec separated the top eight 100m butterfly semifinalists at Rio 2016, where Chad le Clos ended up in a dead-heat for second place.
In the 100m breaststroke that year, 0.4sec separated No 2 from No 8 in the semifinals — way behind pacesetter England's Adam Peaty — with Cameron van der Burgh going on to take silver.
One of the big casualties on Monday night was China’s Olympic 100m backstroke silver medallist Jiaya Xu who touched in a distant 53.14.
The ninth-quickest was Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk, whose 52.67 would easily have made the top eight at the 2024 Paris Games and would have made the podium at the 2019 world championships.
Coetzé ended fifth in this race in France a year ago, but now he is competing at the cutting edge of men’s backstroke, and is hoping to win SA’s first medal of the gala on Tuesday.
Little separates Pieter Coetzé from backstroke qualifiers in Singapore
South African secures podium seeding after tight 100m semifinal
Pieter Coetzé bagged the third seeding position in Tuesday’s 100m backstroke final at the world championships in Singapore after a pair of hard-fought semifinals on Monday night.
The South African, who set a 51.99sec world lead at the World Student Games in Germany just more than a week ago, touched second in the second heat in 52.29, behind Hungarian Hubert Kos, the Olympic champion in the 200m backstroke, in 52.21.
Russian Kliment Kolesnikov won the first semifinal in 52.26, just nine-hundredths of a second ahead of the Olympic champion in this event, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon, also owner of the 51.60 world record, who kept enough in reserve to clinch bronze in the 50m butterfly half an hour later.
Just 0.36sec — or the blink of an eye — separated the eight fastest swimmers, who included Oliver Morgan of Britain (52.41), Apostolos Chrisou of Greece (52.44), Frenchman Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (52.47) and Russia’s Miron Lifintsev (52.57).
It’s probably the greatest depth of competition a South African swimmer has faced.
Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling saw 0.82sec separating the top eight of the men’s 100m freestyle semi-finalists at Athens 2004.
Just 0.75sec separated the top eight 100m butterfly semifinalists at Rio 2016, where Chad le Clos ended up in a dead-heat for second place.
In the 100m breaststroke that year, 0.4sec separated No 2 from No 8 in the semifinals — way behind pacesetter England's Adam Peaty — with Cameron van der Burgh going on to take silver.
One of the big casualties on Monday night was China’s Olympic 100m backstroke silver medallist Jiaya Xu who touched in a distant 53.14.
The ninth-quickest was Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk, whose 52.67 would easily have made the top eight at the 2024 Paris Games and would have made the podium at the 2019 world championships.
Coetzé ended fifth in this race in France a year ago, but now he is competing at the cutting edge of men’s backstroke, and is hoping to win SA’s first medal of the gala on Tuesday.
The race is scheduled for 1.56pm (SA time).
SA swimmers’ ambitions thwarted at Singapore world champs
Pieter Coetzé wins second gold at student games as Bayanda Walaza enters fray
Swimming SA loses case against water polo body
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Athletes ready to hit the beach for Durban Ultra Triathlon
SA swimmers’ ambitions thwarted at Singapore world champs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.