Fourth victory shows why Pogacar is king of the Tour

At just 26, Tadej Pogacar has turned the Tour de France into his kingdom, claiming his fourth title on Sunday and cementing a reign that recalls the hunger of Eddy Merckx and the iron grip of Lance Armstrong — yet feels entirely his own.

This victory was more than just a triumph — it was a showcase of transformation. Pogacar started the race as a lively, daring rider, delighting fans with audacious attacks and celebrating stage wins with unrestrained exuberance.

Yet as the gruelling three-week event wore on, the Slovenian’s demeanour shifted. The joy gave way to cold, calculating focus, showcasing his ability to transition from a crowd-pleaser to a commanding leader.

Only in the final stage did Pogacar spring back to life in a ride resembling a one-day classic, during which he fought an epic duel with Belgian Wout van Aert.

While he did not win, the joy of racing was briefly back as the world champion found a challenge at his measure.